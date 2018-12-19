“Gifford is a very large school ... This is a way to give every parent a front row seat.”

How to watch Gifford's winter concert

The “Reindeer Fun Day” concert will be viewable live on Facebook Live and later on via YouTube on the "MusicElem" account.

Link to Gifford's Facebook page: facebook.com/GiffordRUSD

Link to MusicElem YouTube account: bit.ly/2R7Zl1W

The concert for kindergartners, second graders and fourth graders is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and will end around 11 a.m.

The concert for first, third and fifth grades is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will end around 3:30 p.m.