CALEDONIA — Parents are torn over Gifford Elementary School’s decision to not allow family members to attend its K-5 winter concert in person this Thursday.
Instead, the “Reindeer Fun Day” concert will be livestreamed using Facebook Live and will be made available permanently after the show on the MusicElem YouTube channel.
Racine Unified School District Spokesperson Stacy Tapp said that part of the reasoning behind prohibiting parental attendance was because of an excess of students at Gifford, resulting in the chaotic parking and pickup situation that occurred during last year’s recital, which was held at Case Fieldhouse.
Two separate concerts will be held during the school day, the first at 9:30 a.m. (for kindergarten, second grade and fourth grade) and the second at 2 p.m. (for first, third and fifth grades), during which music classes will perform for their fellow students and a video camera in one of Gifford’s cafeterias.
“This will also allow families to experience our winter concert from wherever they are. We have a very large student body at Gifford and our concerts attract hundreds of families. We’re hoping this will be easier for everyone and look forward to trying using an innovative approach to showcasing our talented students,” Principal Bill Ticha said in a statement.
According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Gifford’s enrollment increased by 60 percent since the 2015-16 school year, from 935 up to 1,558 in 2017-18, in part due to the increased capacity from a building addition that opened in August 2016 and enabled Gifford to become a K-8 school.
“Gifford is a very large school,” Tapp said. “This is a way to give every parent a front-row seat.”
Earlier this month, a printed newsletter and emails were sent to Gifford parents that explained how they could access the videos online. Parents said that the letters didn’t explain why the decision to disallow public attendance was made.
However, according to one of the letters that can be read at journaltimes.com, students who have been placed on “No Media” lists will perform live for family members in January during music class. These performances will not be recorded.
What parents think
“I was pretty upset about it,” said Gifford parent Brandi Caswell. “It’s my child’s first-ever concert and I’m not going to see it in person … my mother-in-law has no internet or phone, and she wanted to see it in person.”
In the letters sent to the parents, Gifford officials suggested that families gather for watch parties so that they could “attend” the concert from the comfort of their own homes.
Caswell added that some parents thought the decision to go online-only might have been to prevent children from getting nervous on stage. Another mother, Chetese Stone, whose daughter is in kindergarten at Gifford, didn’t agree with that assessment.
“(My daughter) was disappointed. I was really hoping to see it in person,” Stone said.
Alyssa Taulbee felt the same way.
“I feel like kids are more excited when the families and grandparents get to come to the concert. It’s a big deal,” Taulbee said.
Megan Miller, on the other hand, was happy with the change.
Last year, she said, it was difficult to find a parking spot, and other problems arose after the concert because there were “too many kids in too small of an area.” She added that it was difficult to even see your own child on stage inside the sizable Case Fieldhouse, and that the livestream adds an easily accessible option for parents who are working or traveling.
“Last year was a big mess … there was a little chaos,” Miller said. “I think it’s a great idea with the size of the school.”
Sarah Mokry, who has two kids at Gifford, said she initially was sad about not being able to watch the concert in person, but later came to appreciate the school’s decision.
“It gets really bad and crazy trying to find a parking spot. But the other side is we can enjoy the concert at home without all of that chaotic-ness,” she said.
Mokry said that her son, who is in kindergarten, has autism and can get overwhelmed when there are so many parents at the school.
“This helps him enjoy it, rather than being shut down,” Mokry said. “It works out really great.”
One father said that he was planning on coming to the recital, but was disappointed when a Journal Times reporter told him that wouldn’t be allowed.
“Gifford is a very large school ... This is a way to give every parent a front row seat.” Stacy Tapp, Racine Unified School District spokesperson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.