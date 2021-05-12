 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gifford student wins national SC Johnson hand sanitizer design contest
0 comments
alert top story
HAND SANITIZER DESIGN

Gifford student wins national SC Johnson hand sanitizer design contest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wilford Ortiz with winning design

Gifford School student Wilford Ortiz holds his winning design on Tuesday morning during a presentation at the school, 8332 Northwestern Ave. Ortiz was the grand prize winner in the SC Johnson Professional Happy Hands dispenser design contest.

 Courtesy of SC Johnson Professional

CALEDONIA — “We’re here to celebrate something pretty cool today,” Gifford School Principal Bret Olson announced to sixth graders. “We’re here to celebrate Wilfred and his accomplishment of being selected as the grand prize winner …”

Bret Olson speaks

Principal Bret Olson speaks during a presentation to honor student Wilford Ortiz Tuesday morning. Ortiz was the grand prize winner in the SC Johnson Professional Happy Hands dispenser design contest.

The school, 8332 Northwestern Ave., was visited Tuesday morning by district staff and SC Johnson Professional staff to recognize a Racine student winning the manufacturer’s national Happy Hands dispenser design contest. The contest for K-12 students was meant to promote the importance of hand washing and sanitizing in school.

Wilfred Ortiz, a sixth grader at Gifford K-8, beat out other middle and high school students and took top prize in his category.

“All that hard work, dedication, really paid off,” Olson said of Ortiz’s efforts.

A young winner

Penny Gullicksrud, a kindergartener at Trinity Lutheran School in Racine, was a finalist in the K-5 category division. The actual K-5 winner was Stella Flower from Floranada Elementary in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Wilford Ortiz is handed a check

Cheryl Dillner of SC Johnson Professional speaks as Gifford School student Wilford Ortiz is handed a check by Principal Bret Olson during a presentation at the school Tuesday. Ortiz was the grand prize winner in the SC Johnson Professional Happy Hands dispenser design contest.

The winning design in each division received the top prize, which included a $1,000 donation for the two grand prize winners’ schools, a $300 Visa gift card for each winning student, and up to 1,000 manual soap/sanitizer dispensers featuring the student’s winning design. The dispensers will be placed in Gifford, in other Racine Unified School District schools and possibly in schools throughout the country. Ortiz additionally got to take a few dispensers home.

Ortiz was the youngest finalist in his division by several years, with the next-oldest student being a sophomore in high school.

Wilford Ortiz and family

Gifford School student Wilford Ortiz and members of his family listen to a presentation Tuesday morning about Ortiz's grand prize win in the SC Johnson Professional Happy Hands dispenser design contest.

He’s always been interested in art, but got into it even more this year since he had more free time due to COVID-19 restrictions and cancellations.

He started drawing stick figures and has progressed since then. Two pieces of his artwork, a painting and a drawing, were displayed at Wustum Museum last year.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For his winning sanitizer design, he drew a personified, frowning Earth with a thermometer inside its mouth, representing being sick. A personified bacteria runs on top of the Earth as a personified hand sanitizer bottle chases it. The only thing Ortiz traced on his drawing was a bowl, to make a perfect circle for the Earth, he said. He made around 10 drafts, until he was happy with his final picture.

Ortiz's winning design

Pictured is Wilfred Ortiz's winning design in the SC Johnson Professional Happy Hands dispenser design contest. Ortiz is a sixth grader at Gifford K-8.

“We got a big paper and we put it in my office. I put a buncha ideas on there and I figured out what I wanted to do,” Ortiz said, explaining how he created his design.

The school voted for Ortiz in the mornings leading up to the final winner announcements.

The feeling of winning, Ortiz said, was “really good.” He said he’s considering using his prize money on something from Oculus, a company that sells virtual reality headsets, games and equipment.

‘Something very cool for Wilfred’

More than 800 students from across the U.S. submitted entries to the contest, and the website received over 24,000 votes for finalists.

Olson said this competition tied in well with “the craziness that has been 2020 and 2021, and the pandemic. We’ve all learned a lot more about hand hygiene than I think we ever wanted to learn in the last year and a few months.”

A study conducted by OnePoll for American Water found that no matter how much respondents wash their hands, it’s never enough, because of COVID-19. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Olson said hand sanitizer is important and emphasized how much everyone has been using it lately: “We know that as we go in and out of class, we’re hand-sanitizing. I know when I get in and out of my car I’m using it. When I’m going to the grocery store, I put a little squirt on my walk in there, happens all the time.”

Olson said that although SC Johnson is down the street in Racine, it has nothing to do with the fact that someone local won the national contest.

“His (Ortiz’s) artwork, his dedication to this project, and our community’s pulling together … is what stood out and helped Wilfred rise to the top,” Olson said. “This is a big deal. And it’s something very cool for Wilfred. Congratulations.”

SC Johnson staff enjoyed the fact that someone local won the contest as well.

“It’s really exciting that we have a winner that is right in our hometown,” said Cheryl Dillner, marketing communications manager for SC Johnson Professional. “We were really attracted to your design … it was a really great representation of what we’re trying to get across and the importance of hand hygiene.”

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures spectacular footage of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall eruption

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended
Crime and Courts

Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, two former Horlick wrestlers came forward, alleging at least one assistant coach knew the volunteer coach had been seen allegedly taking photographs of the boys showering about 10 years ago. They described having to revisit what happened, upon making reports to the police, as "emotionally traumatizing" and "very triggering."

+3
Rare situation: Ty'Rese West's mother present for deposition of officer involved in fatal 2019 shooting
Local News

Rare situation: Ty'Rese West's mother present for deposition of officer involved in fatal 2019 shooting

In an exceptionally rare case, a loved one of someone killed by a police officer was present for a deposition of the officer. Two weeks ago, Monique West, the mother of Ty’Rese West — the Racine 18-year-old shot and killed after fleeing from a Mount Pleasant police sergeant who was trying to stop him for riding a bicycle without a light at around 1 a.m. on June 15, 2019 — sat in the same room as the officer who killed her son.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News