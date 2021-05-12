Gifford student wins national SC Johnson hand sanitizer design contest

“We got a big paper and we put it in my office. I put a buncha ideas on there and I figured out what I wanted to do,” Ortiz said, explaining how he created his design.

The school voted for Ortiz in the mornings leading up to the final winner announcements.

The feeling of winning, Ortiz said, was “really good.” He said he’s considering using his prize money on something from Oculus, a company that sells virtual reality headsets, games and equipment.

‘Something very cool for Wilfred’

More than 800 students from across the U.S. submitted entries to the contest, and the website received over 24,000 votes for finalists.

Olson said this competition tied in well with “the craziness that has been 2020 and 2021, and the pandemic. We’ve all learned a lot more about hand hygiene than I think we ever wanted to learn in the last year and a few months.”