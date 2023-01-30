Gifford School presents Disney's 'Frozen Jr.' with digital backdrops, thanks to loan from Epson

RACINE — Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” was presented at Gifford School on Friday and Saturday, but there was a time when the creative team thought the production was just not meant to be.

First-time director Amy Hernandez Maack tried to bring the animated show to the stage in 2020, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Hernandez Maack decided to give it another go this year, she and the team were two-and-a-half weeks away from opening night Friday when they were informed the agreement for costumes and sets had fallen through.

Then something happened that was right out of a Hallmark movie.

A representative from Epson was at the school, and after hearing about the dilemma, arranged for the production to borrow a 12,000 lumen projector, a high-powered laser projector with a short-throw lens that allows for large images to be displayed on a backdrop from a short distance.

It’s the kind of digital animated backdrop audiences see on Broadway, in Chicago and sometimes in Milwaukee — but not locally.

The team would not have to build sets at the last minute, because the backdrops could be projected and every scene would have its own digital backdrop.

And better yet, the digital backdrops included animation — from flickering candles, to the aurora borealis, to Elsa’s magic.

Technical director Brian Sweeney called the loan of the projector “incredible news.”

Sweeney has been doing technical direction since he was in high school and now works at three Racine Unified School District schools. This is the third project he has worked on with Hernandez Maack.

However, he only had about three days between the time the projector arrived and when the show opened Friday to learn to use the new technology.

Raena Karolus, the co-tech director, added, “It makes the theater come alive … it just adds another layer of artistry to the production in general.”

Karolu teaches at Gifford, primarily three-dimensional art, and also was the artist behind the prop design.

Sweeney said that while the creative team would like to someday have a projector permanently installed (which would cost about $20,000), it will never completely replace the need for set pieces — which he said add depth to a production.

Cast

Most of the senior cast members — the eighth graders — had been on stage previously.

Autumn Madsen, who was in last year’s production of “High School Musical,” said she has loved musicals and performing since she was a little girl.

Madsen played Elsa in the show, the princess from the fictional Danish kingdom of Arendelle, who accidentally sends the kingdom into an eternal winter because of an inability to control her magic power with ice and snow.

The songs Madsen sings are particularly challenging — with special reference to “Let It Go,” which was first performed by three-time Tony award recipient Idina Menzel.

Madsen said she had to put the work in, especially to achieve correct breathing, in order to really pull off the harder elements of the music.

Shyann Christensen, who is new to the stage, described her experience as “stressful at times but also a lot of fun.”

She is the stage manager and part of the ensemble.

While everything on stage may be running well, Christensen joked that backstage it is “chaosy.”

William Schook’s stage experience includes Disney’s “Lion King” and “Willy Wonka.”

He played the sarcastic Kristoff, and when asked if he was typecast, a voice from the back called “yes” to a lot of laughter.

Schook replied with a smile, “It depends on how my day is going.”

The students had a number of ways to manage their stress, including breathing exercises and constant reminders that everything will work out.

Benny Lopez said they try to remind themselves to have fun.

Creative team

Alex Matson, who is the assistant director and costume designer, said of the creative team, “We go big or we go home.”

Audiences were treated to themed photo booths and a snow machine, and the production also featured a live goat named Latte.

When Hernandez Maack first brought up the potential for having live animals in the market scene — she was thinking chickens — Karolus responded, “What do you need? I know people.”

Her friend Natalie owns a farm and was able to help out with the goat.

“We were able to add all these different layers and elements to make the show unique,” Karolus said.

Costumes, however, remained a challenge.

When the deal for set pieces and costumes fell through, Matson found herself with a real challenge, with two weeks to go and characters in need of traditional Danish clothing.

Matson was assisted by Autumn Madsen’s grandmother, JoAnn Haselhuhn, who constructed Elsa’s “Let it Go” dress and Anna’s traveling costume — right down to knitting Anna’s blue gloves.

Purchasing all of the costumes was not a good option, Matson said while noting it could cost $90 to buy a single dirndl; though, many of the costume pieces did come from Amazon.

Matson went to work pulling things together from the costume room and borrowing what she could.

She also pulled in kindergarten teacher Rebecca Bohn, who was able to construct six green aprons for the Wandering Oaken’s Hygge scene, which she did in less than a week.

Marisah Serrato was one of three lead hair/makeup design artists on the show.

Serrato is a hairstylist at Hair Company in Union Grove and a former student at Gifford School — and played Tracy Turnblad in Hernandez Maack’s production of “Hairspray” when she was a student.

The important thing, she said, was to make the design cohesive.

While everyone has an individual look, they still have to appear as though they’re all from the same zone and era.

Family

With so little time between when the set/costume agreement fell through and when the show was scheduled to open, many of the family members of the students went to work with their special talents.

Not only did Madsen’s grandmother step in with costuming, but her father, Mike Madsen, volunteered to build the set pieces, which included twin beds and an upright door.

He did it all in less than a week.

Isabella DeBaker’s mother also lent her expertise.

Ashley Olesen comes from the O&H Danish Bakery family, and was responsible for all the authentic stenciling on the set pieces, which she did by hand and without stencils or templates.

“They became part of our magical, miracle-working design team, and they did it all with no requests for payment,” Hernandez Maack said.

Next

What’s next for Gifford School?

Hernandez Maack didn’t say, but she plans to keep an eye out for something that is different and challenging — because that’s how they roll at Gifford School.

In photos: Gifford School presents Disney's 'Frozen Jr.' Raena Karolus and Olaf Autumn Madsen and Benisia Lopex The creative team bringing Disney's "Frozen Jr." to the stage at Gifford School Raena Karolus with a "personal flurry" Senior members of the cast with a projection of the aurora borealis Mackenzie Judd and Ben Bohat AJ Anzalone, as Olaf, and Mackenzie Judd, as Anna Benny Lopez, Adrianna Thomas, and Madysen Kwiatkowski Ashley Olesen stepped in to add authentic detail to the set pieces. Scene from Disney's "Frozen Jr." at Gifford School