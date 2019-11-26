Gifford donates 687 pounds to Racine County Food Bank as part of Holiday Train food drives

CALEDONIA — Six-hundred-eighty-seven pounds. That’s equivalent to about four giant pandas, three antelopes, two manatees or one full-grown yak.

It’s also how much food students and families at Gifford School collected this month to support the Racine County Food Bank, which will use the donations to stock local food pantries.

The collection was the brainchild of Sue Gracyalny, who co-owns The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G, with her husband Mark. Every year, The Depot and its neighbor on Highway G, Parker Power Equipment, sponsors a food drive and celebration coinciding with the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train’s pass through the county.

In the past, the Holiday Train has only slowed down as it crossed Highway G, cheered on by Depot patrons. But for the first time, it’s going to make a stop at the railroad crossing, scheduled for 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 2. The train will still be making its customary stop at the Sturtevant Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Court, on the same day at 7 p.m.