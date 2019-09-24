MOUNT PLEASANT — While Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese remains with the Police Department after not being charged in the death of Ty’ Rese West, "at this time, he is not scheduled to work at Case High School," according to the Racine Unified School District.
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens confirmed Giese did work as part-time security at Case and was an employee at the Racine Unified School District in that work.
Stacy Tapp, chief of communications and community engagement for Unified, also confirmed Giese had worked part-time as security at Case.
Giese shot and killed West on June 15 during an arrest attempt.
After months of investigation by the Racine Police Department, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson decided on Sept. 18 not to press charges against Giese, saying West continued to reach for a weapon despite being commanded to stop and that the use of lethal force was the only alternative the officer had left to exercise.
"Mr. West made a choice not to comply with the lawful commands of a police officer, his actions put Sgt. Giese at a disadvantage that he could not overcome by any other means," Hanson stated in her report.
Race concerns
At the Mount Pleasant Village Board meeting on Monday, several residents from Mount Pleasant and Racine expressed frustration with the investigation and the district attorney's decision. Some residents also expressed concerns with Giese being around high school students.
“I hope to God you’re not going to let him go back around our children,” Racine resident Chester Todd said. “This man is a racist predator. We can’t afford this man anywhere around a black kid whatsoever.”
Todd went on to say “If you keep him on the force, that’s your business. But please, God, keep him away from our community. He’s already proven to us what he intends to do to us.”
Racine resident Cornelius Simmons said allowing Giese back into a school is “like putting a lion in a locked up grocery store.”
“I’m sure that’s a major issue of every black parent in the inner city of Racine,” Simmons said. “I think we can all agree that should not be happening. Even if he was there at one time, it would be foolish to send him back there.”
Also officers have to manually turn the cameras on if it is practical and safe, but not all interactions with civilians are necessarily required to be recorded.
But once the camera is on, policy dictates that it should not be turned off until the officer leaves the scene.
Waleed Ahmad said he would like to work with the village or other officials in the community “so we can prevent these types of things from happening.”
“Because right now it’s almost like it is open and shut, nobody wants to talk to nobody, they want to make it a race issue, they want to do all these things to avoid what really happened,” Ahmad said. “We know some of these policies are flawed and if we put our minds together, I think we can come up with some stuff that will open this process up.”
Mount Pleasant resident Alfonso Gardner said Giese acted as “judge, jury and executioner” with West.
“I know police officers, they’re not trained to shoot somebody in the head twice,” Gardner said. “Officer Giese should not be on the force any more. I don’t want to give him any more money.”
Gardner said residents “should be afraid of him.”
“The officers that work with him should be afraid of him,” Gardner said. “It’s inhumane what he did.”
