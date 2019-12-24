Giese gets in the holiday spirit

RACINE — Giese Elementary students lined up last week for autographs from Milwaukee Brewers bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel, drew pictures with Racine Police Chief Art Howell and left loaded with books to read over the holiday break.

The hundreds of students and parents who attended the school’s first Giese Holiday Gala received a red-carpet welcome followed by dinner, Christmas music, crafts and lots of free reading materials.

“This is what school is about,” said Dawn Tierney, an English as a second language teacher at Giese, 5120 Byrd Ave., and one of the organizers of the event. “It’s about bringing everyone together.”

The school’s Title I and ESL departments organized the event, with help from community sponsors like nearby Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, which supplied mostaccioli, corn and garlic bread, helped serve food and provided free holiday books to students.

Reading challenge

Giese families filled the hallways as students got their faces painted, parents turned in tickets for raffle baskets and students picked out books from various reading levels and genres.