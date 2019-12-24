Giese gets in the holiday spirit

RACINE — Giese Elementary students lined up last week for autographs from Milwaukee Brewers bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel, drew pictures with Racine Police Chief Art Howell and left loaded with books to read over the holiday break.
The hundreds of students and parents who attended the school’s first Giese Holiday Gala received a red-carpet welcome followed by dinner, Christmas music, crafts and lots of free reading materials.
“This is what school is about,” said Dawn Tierney, an English as a second language teacher at Giese, 5120 Byrd Ave., and one of the organizers of the event. “It’s about bringing everyone together.”
The school’s Title I and ESL departments organized the event, with help from community sponsors like nearby Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, which supplied mostaccioli, corn and garlic bread, helped serve food and provided free holiday books to students.
Reading challenge
Giese families filled the hallways as students got their faces painted, parents turned in tickets for raffle baskets and students picked out books from various reading levels and genres.
The school provided an at-home tool to students to encourage them to read over the holiday break. Students who read specific genres of books or get cozy with a book in a specific place can mark it down and receive a reward when they return to school.
“It’s just so heartwarming and truly I just can’t thank everybody enough,” said Michelle Wisniewski, the school’s Title I teacher and event organizer. “Our families are really enjoying themselves and I’m really enjoying seeing them enjoy themselves.”
Shavonne Anderson, who has two daughters who attend Giese, said the school has hosted more community events since Tangella King became principal.
“I think it’s very nice that they’re coming together,” Anderson said. “It’s good for the community. I’m excited about what they’re doing.”
Anderson said she most appreciated the free books, as she felt they would help her daughters with their learning.
Lintrell Myles, who has a son and daughter who are both Giese students, said his kids were excited about their new books as well as the face painting.
“It’s good for the kids,” Myles said of the gala. “And it most definitely made a big impact on the community so I’m glad that they are doing this.”