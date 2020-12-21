Giese and North Park elementary schools to close at the end of school year

RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board voted unanimously Monday to close Giese and North Park elementary schools at the end of the current academic year.
The board also approved the demolition of the Giese building to make way for a new middle school on that ground and the listing of the North Park property for sale.
The closures are expected to save the district about $1.8 million in the 2021-22 school year.
Giese and North Park are two of the nine schools set to close in the next several years, per Unified’s Long Range Facilities Master Plan. Giese was always set to be the first to close, but the shuttering of North Park was moved up several years due to decreasing enrollment.
Giese Elementary, 5120 Byrd Ave., Racine, was constructed in 1965. North Park, 4748 Elizabeth St., Caledonia, was originally built in 1952, with additions in 1958 and 1968.
The board also voted Monday on school boundary changes that will send students who would have attended Giese to Knapp and Fratt elementary schools, and former North Park students to Olympia Brown and Jerstad-Agerholm.
The decision to close the buildings was based on information from the district's Facilities Master Plan, which takes into account the physical conditions and educational adequacy of each building as well as current and projected enrollment. Giese and North Park are in the worst physical condition of all the district's school buildings. These closures are part of the district’s plan to “right-size” its facility footprint to match with student numbers following declining enrollment over the past decade.
