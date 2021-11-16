Getting diplomas with portfolios of work, not passing tests: New RUSD program offers new path to graduation

RACINE — Paris Walsh didn’t think she would graduate from Horlick High School, let alone go to college. Now, she is well on her way to cosmetology school at Gateway Technical College next fall.

Angela Nortiz shares a similar story: she was prepared to drop out, but now, she plans to have her diploma by the end of the semester.

Both students are taking advantage of Racine Unified School District’s competency-based graduation program, which allows students to recover credits and graduate in just one semester.

“I never thought I was going to college. I signed up for college for cosmetology and I never thought I’d ever, ever go to college or even graduate high school because I’ve been having such a hard time with high school,” Walsh said.

Parternership with YWCA, mayor’s office

The program is new to RUSD and was accomplished through the partnership with YWCA Southeast Wisconsin as well as work from the office of Mayor Cory Mason. Collaborations on bringing YWCA’s traditional adult education program to RUSD involved Mason’s office writing an initiative through the What Works Cities Initiative.

Quote "So, instead of standardized tests, what this program does is it asks people individual questions, to show an overall arching knowledge." Jacob Gorges, YWCA adult education manager

The initiative was awarded an Economic Mobility Award; Racine is one of nine cities in the country to receive the award, which helped scale YWCA’s program to serve the community, which opened the possibility for the program to be further adapted for use within RUSD. Helping as many Racine residents earn their diploma is the goal, according to Strategic Initiatives & Community Partnerships Manager Vicky Selkowe.

“We are thrilled that these two-plus years of collaborative work are leading to such great results and sustainable partnerships,” Selkowe said in an email. “We want to both help as many students as possible graduate on time or close to on time from high school, and we want every adult in the City who wants to go back and earn their high school credential to know that the City and our partners believe in them and have worked hard to make sure they can access the YWCA’s amazing, effective, and free program.”

Through YWCA’s traditional program, former RUSD students between 18-21 years old are able to participate in the program to receive a diploma from the school they had previously attended. Forty-five RUSD high school diplomas in its two and half years serving Racine.

YWCA Adult Education Manager Jacob Gorges adapted the curriculum he created for use with current high school students and explained that students learn the same things and demonstrate the same knowledge but without the “fancy” language found in standardized tests.

“If you speak French and asked me if I could make a grilled cheese, I wouldn’t know how to make a grilled cheese just because of the wording. But, it doesn’t mean that’s measuring my ability to cook,” Gorges explained. “So, instead of standardized tests, what this program does is it asks people individual questions, to show an overall arching knowledge.”

Portfolio of completed work

Participating students attend class 3 hours a day, sometimes 5 if they come in for extra support, and complete a portfolio of work that is submitted to show their knowledge of the material. In order for them to graduate, every piece of the portfolio has to score over an 80%, according to competency-based teacher Cassandra Daft.

While the students experienced setbacks and challenges that prevented success in a traditional classroom setting, Daft described the class as being her favorite.

“I tell them all the time that they are, by far, my favorite class I’ve ever had. They are such hard workers. They can see the finish line at the end of the semester and because it’s so close, and it’s so tangible, they work their butts off,” Daft said.

Currently, the program is in place at Park, Case and Horlick High Schools at RUSD. But, with a waitlist of over 60 students waiting to participate at Horlick High School alone, the program is already growing.

For YWCA Chief Program Director Jennifer de Montmollin, this is just the beginning. While she applauds RUSD’s initiative in implementing the program, de Montmollin hopes to continue scaling the program not only for further use in RUSD, but for more districts.

“For us, we can stop young people from leaving school and help them graduate on time with their class, their chances of economic mobility go up exponentially,” de Montmollin said. “They don’t have that delay, where they’re without opportunity and so kind of the story from our perspective, and what we’re hoping happens here, is starting with RUSD, because they had the innovation to say, ‘Hey, let’s try this,’ but we hope that this can become a bigger thing that more young people can be served in more districts and we have less and less young people leaving school in the first place.”

