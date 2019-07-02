{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has one of the strongest veto powers of any state chief executive in the country, which is why Republicans say a simple language tweak might preserve some of the nearly $82 billion budget passed by the Legislature.

Evers, a Democrat, has the power to eliminate individual words which has the potential to completely change a meaning. For example, if a sentence was written as “the state may not …” a governor can eliminate the word “not,” which reverses the original meaning.

It also works for funding of programs and offices. If, for example, the budget appropriates $100,000 toward a particular program, Evers could eliminate a single “0” so that only $10,000 is spent on that program.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, realized going into the budget process that Evers has that ability.

“I support him having a strong line-item veto because it should be for cutting spending,” Vos said.

As a result the 2019-21 biennial budget, which Evers is evaluating, has the word “cannot” peppered throughout the bill.

“We changed the word ‘may not’ which is two words, to ‘cannot’ which is one word,” Vos said. “And you can’t veto out individual letters.”

In the budget that passed the Republican-controlled Legislature there are 57 mentions of the word “cannot” versus 40 mentions of the words “may not.”

“That’s the kind of thing that we tried to do to say ‘You can try to veto the entire provision out, that’s still your ability, but you can’t make new law by vetoing a single word going against the intent of what we voted for,’ ” Vos said.

In the 2017-19 budget under Republican Gov. Scott Walker, there were more than 200 mentions of “may not” and only one mention of “cannot.” In the 2015-17 budget, again under Walker, there were more than 300 mentions of “may not” versus only one mention of “cannot.”

During the current budget process, Vos said the Legislature spent time “to make sure that the will of the Legislature wins in the end.”

But state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, is not impressed by the semantics.

“It’s telling that Speaker Vos is more concerned with sidestepping the governor than working across the aisle on the budget. I know Gov. Evers will do what is best for Wisconsin, regardless of the speaker’s word games.”

