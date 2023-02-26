WATERFORD — When husband-and-wife duo Eloise Schneider Mote and Steve Mote visited a flea market two weeks ago and found a fishing tackle box loaded with about 50 broken watches, they felt like they hit the jackpot.

While some may call that trash, Eloise and Steve call it fuel to their fire.

They are artists, and together have run a business called Eloise Art that has sold mini paintings and jewelry made from old watch parts since 2020.

“We’re both really into history and finding ways to salvage and restore and upcycle,” Eloise said. “It’s very exciting to me to take something that nobody else wanted and make something beautiful.”

“I can take the metal and think, ‘Why would anybody want this?’ but then bend it and shape it and it turns into something that somebody is willing to pay good money for,” Steve said. “It’s not about the money. It’s good to have the money. But it’s the appreciation that, he made these rings, and it’s just a sense of accomplishment.”

‘Talented artists’

Residents of Elm Grove in Waukesha County since 2018, the two, both 69, sell their items at 24 shops and galleries across the state, and locally at Creative Spaces Studio in Waterford.

Other Wisconsin retail locations include Mukwonago, Genesee Depot, Oconomowoc, Reedsburg, Marshfield, Antigo, Princeton and Bayfield.

And they never sell at two stores in the same town.

Wisconsin isn’t the limit, however.

The couple is originally from Texas and have attracted buyers from across the country and as far as Germany, where Steve has family, and Australia.

Steve hopes to dive into wood burning as another artistic endeavor.

And although he works a part time job, Steve said he hopes to eventually take over the marketing and paperwork aspect of the artistic business.

The couple also plans to launch a website.

Donna Fearing, co-owner of Creative Spaces Studio, said the couple are “lovely people and talented artists.”

“The jewelry Eloise and Steve create are so unique and detailed,” Fearing said.

Adapting as artists

Eloise’s career was teaching art at a junior college and Steve was an aerospace engineer.

“But then, with retirement, we decided to do something totally different,” Eloise said. “We tried several things until we hit on the thing that people liked and bought.”

Eloise said the most important traits to have as an artist are to learn what people want to buy, what they can spend and what shop owners need for their customers.

Artists also must stay on top of trends and be open to adapting and making new products.

The couple made glass bird baths, but they were difficult to move and keep in stores because of their size.

Eloise also produced large paintings, but they weren’t popular.

She started making mini paintings “because everybody’s got a shelf,” she said — but she hasn’t completely discontinued the large paintings.

Eloise said the watch piece jewelry was what people bought “because it was different. Nobody else was doing it. I totally pioneered all this,” she said.

Fearing called Eloise “an exceptionally talented artist.”

“Her paintings are lovely and the mini canvases fit perfectly everywhere!” Fearing wrote in an email.

Steampunk inspiration

Eloise said she got the inspiration for old watch piece jewelry from steampunk — a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates technology and aesthetics inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery.

“I just think the whole steampunk idea is so cool … And I like the thought of using old things instead of throwing them away,” Eloise said. “You don’t have to categorize it as steampunk, either. It can be vintage.”

The couple uses parts of old spoons, as well as mementos such as small, vintage keys and faux mini cardinals in addition to watch pieces such as faces, gears and hands.

Steve takes apart the old watches using a drill and bends and cuts the spoons into various shapes, sometimes drilling holes.

“She says, ‘Do,’ and I do,” Steve said.

Steve partially polishes the metal, Eloise polishes the rest of the way and adds pearls, chains or other accessories. Eloise creates the pendants and earrings: gathering small items and filling the piece of jewelry with resin.

She also often adds cameos, or solid-color profile portraits in contrasting backgrounds.

Fearing said she’s seen steampunk-style items at Renaissance fairs, but hasn’t seen a lot of steampunk jewelry in mainstream shops.

“Our customers remark on how cool and unique the pieces are,” Fearing said.

Paintings

Eloise often features landscapes of the Georgia, Texas, Wisconsin and Alabama countryside in her paintings, and incorporates antique tools, hats, musical instruments or frames into her work.

She paints flowers, cotton fields, abstract dogs, cats, pigs, fish, cows, boats and beaches, trees and forests and images of Puerto Rico, Italy, Germany, France, Spain and Mexico.

She also paints hand signals from American Sign Language.

Eloise makes specialty items on request, such as custom pet and home portraits. She also will take old watch or jewelry submissions from customers who want to honor a loved one through art.

And Eloise has added watch pieces to paintings, putting watch hands in a tree and rectangular jewelry on a door of a home.

“She puts detail in the stuff, and you can tell it’s not just slapped together,” Steve said. “It’s the ideas she comes up with are inspired. She’s not doing it because she has to, she literally tells me, ‘I love what I’m doing.’”

“I really want it to be quality,’” Eloise added.

The mini paintings are made from old greeting cards. Eloise cuts the cards and paints over them. Steve adds mat board so they’re stiff enough to sit on an easel.

“That way, everything is upcycling,” Eloise said. “Everything.”

Eloise said what she likes about creating art is the final product.

“There are times when something turns out better than I thought it would,” she said, “and that’s the coolest thing.”

Contact information To contact Eloise Schneider Mote and Steve Mote, find the Facebook profile Eloise Art or email julius@ionet.net.

In photos: Eloise Art, the Wisconsin watch piece jewelry and mini painting business Family photo Products Products Products Products Mini paintings Mini paintings Making steampunk-inspired jewelry Landscape of Texas painting