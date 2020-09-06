Getting a flu shot is especially important this year, health officials say. Here's why

MADISON — “Get a flu shot,” Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm told reporters during a virtual press conference Thursday.
Public health departments have long been at the forefront of advocating for and providing flu shots. But this year it is especially important to get one, according to state health leaders.
Testing supplies nationwide for COVID-19 are still limited. And since influenza’s symptoms are so similar to COVID-19’s — even though research from Columbia University and from Australian epidemiologist Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz indicate that COVID-19 is 50-100 times deadlier than the flu — many people who get the flu are likely to seek out a coronavirus test.
If all those people who have the flu end up getting tested for COVID-19, then more testing supplies would be used up, thus making it more difficult for someone who needs to get a COVID-19 test to be tested.
The flu is also preventable through the vaccine. The novel coronavirus still does not have a vaccine although many are in development.
Still, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer at DHS, said that he doesn’t want anyone to “go without a test because of a fear we don’t have enough tests.”
So, health leaders are advocating more strongly for everyone to get a flu shot, still considered the No. 1 way to avoid getting sick during the annual flu season, as summer comes to an end.
“It is always important to interact with your physician to determine if you should receive an annual influenza vaccination,” Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine’s public health administrator, stated Friday. “Unfortunately, of those individuals who should receive the vaccination, only 42% actually get immunized. It is anticipated this year will be especially difficult due to the incidence of both COVID-19 and influenza occurring at the same time. Testing supplies are limited as well as we need to ensure that our public health, emergency, and medical systems do not become overwhelmed.”
