Getting a flu shot is especially important this year, health officials say. Here's why

MADISON — “Get a flu shot,” Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm told reporters during a virtual press conference Thursday.

Public health departments have long been at the forefront of advocating for and providing flu shots. But this year it is especially important to get one, according to state health leaders.

Testing supplies nationwide for COVID-19 are still limited. And since influenza’s symptoms are so similar to COVID-19’s — even though research from Columbia University and from Australian epidemiologist Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz indicate that COVID-19 is 50-100 times deadlier than the flu — many people who get the flu are likely to seek out a coronavirus test.

If all those people who have the flu end up getting tested for COVID-19, then more testing supplies would be used up, thus making it more difficult for someone who needs to get a COVID-19 test to be tested.

The flu is also preventable through the vaccine. The novel coronavirus still does not have a vaccine although many are in development.