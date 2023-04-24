RACINE — While usually fighting it, this time around these public servants brought the heat.

The Racine Police Department and Racine Fire Department met Saturday at the Horlick High School Fieldhouse, 2119 Rapids Drive, for their first “Guns and Hoses” basketball game.

The game was a private event for families of the police officers and firefighters.

Officer Travis Brady, a lead organizer for the event, said the goal was to give the officers and firefighters a morale boost.

“The whole idea is to have fun and lift up spirits so we can serve the city even better,” Brady said.

Brady said that both departments would like to make the game an annual occurrence, as well as add a charity aspect to it.

Having an inaugural private event allowed the departments to determine what changes might be made for future games.

“We want to be able to bring the public in to give them a good entertainment time,” Brady said, “but also good community bonding.”

8 memorable moments from March Madness — from FDU's shocker to UConn's triumph, and more A familiar face emerges Fairleigh Dickinson shocker Princeton, too Top seeds bite dust Butler's buzzer-beater That was cool Great games Nantz's finale These are the best moments from the men's National Championship