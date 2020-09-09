Get your fair food fix at the Racine County Fair Food Drive Thru this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — Annual Racine County Fair-goers who, after the fair was canceled, have found themselves fantasizing about corn dogs, deep fried cheese curds and loaded baked potatoes are in luck.

This weekend 12 regular fair vendors will be set up at the fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., for a Fair Food Drive Thru.

“This is a way to help folks missing their fair food and to help some of the vendors who have been really hurting,” said Scott Gunderson, a member of the Racine County Ag Society Board of Directors.

Whether they’re craving a soft pretzel from Ben’s Pretzels, a loaded baked potato from Waterford FFA, corn on the cob from the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, funnel cakes and deep fried Oreo cookies, or many more fair food favorites, attendees can drive thru to pick them up.

Attendees must enter the fairgrounds off of Highway 45. They will receive a menu and must follow the food vendor route. Customers are expected to stay in their vehicles for the duration of the event.

Gunderson and another board member began thinking about a drive-thru event a few months ago, but it was only approved by the Fair Board three weeks ago.