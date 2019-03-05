Try 3 months for $3
Ash Wednesday

Father Richard Young, O.S.A.,

of St. Rita’s Catholic Church makes the sign of the cross with ashes on the forehead of June Kobriger, 83, during an Ash Wednesday service at St. Rita’s, 4339 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. The symbol is used as a mark of repentance during the season of Lent. The ashes are made from the burning of the previous year’s Easter palms. Ash Wednesday is first day of Lent.

 GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com

RACINE — For Christians on the go this Lent, you can receive a quick Ash Wednesday blessing from 7:45-8:45 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church's parking lot, 716 College Ave.

Rev. Mark McDonough will be waiting to offer ashes and prayers "to those who work or travel through Downtown Racine" in observance of the first day of the Lenten season.

Ash Wednesday is a traditional Christian holiday in which churchgoers will be blessed with the ashes of burnt palm branches being placed on their foreheads. It celebrates the first day of Lent, a 40-plus-day period of fasting, prayer and sacrifice.

In some denominations, particularly in Catholicism, observers refrain from eating meat (excluding fish) during Fridays during Lent. That's why so many churches have fish fries this time of year.

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

