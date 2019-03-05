RACINE — For Christians on the go this Lent, you can receive a quick Ash Wednesday blessing from 7:45-8:45 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church's parking lot, 716 College Ave.
Rev. Mark McDonough will be waiting to offer ashes and prayers "to those who work or travel through Downtown Racine" in observance of the first day of the Lenten season.
Ash Wednesday is a traditional Christian holiday in which churchgoers will be blessed with the ashes of burnt palm branches being placed on their foreheads. It celebrates the first day of Lent, a 40-plus-day period of fasting, prayer and sacrifice.
In some denominations, particularly in Catholicism, observers refrain from eating meat (excluding fish) during Fridays during Lent. That's why so many churches have fish fries this time of year.
