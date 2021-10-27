Get vaccinated this weekend in an RV, which will be parked at different Racine intersections Saturday

The mobile clinic vehicle will be at the following intersections for an hour at the following times:

11 a.m.-noon: 16th Street and Packard Avenue

Noon-1 p.m.: 16th Street and Austin Avenue

1-2 p.m.: Slauson and Taylor avenues

2-3 p.m.: Woodland and Bluff avenues

3 p.m.-close: Dalamere Avenue and 10th Street

Ahead of Saturday, residents in these neighborhoods will be receiving fliers at their doors. Canvassers, who will be joined by Racine Common Council President John Tate II, will also be knocking on doors Saturday to encourage residents to get vaccinated and to answer questions.

“The No. 1 way for us to get beyond this pandemic is to get vaccinated,” Tate II said a statement. "I appreciate the city, AMI and Health Care Network for coming up with creative ways to meet our residents where they live — directly in their neighborhoods — to encourage them to get vaccinated. When they knock on your door, ask questions, get answers and then, please, get vaccinated."

The city is still offering up to $100 to city residents to complete a vaccine regimen, and $50 for "already-vaccinated city residents who bring unvaccinated city residents to get vaccinated" per unvaccinated resident.