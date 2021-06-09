Get vaccinated, learn history | Vaccine clinic to be open during Racine's Juneteenth celebration

RACINE — Community members will get a chance to learn about the history and impact of Juneteenth while receiving their COVID-19 vaccination at a pop-up clinic opening on the holiday, the city announced this week.
Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
Ascension Wisconsin is scheduled host the pop-up vaccination clinic from 12-4 p.m. on June 19 inside the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, coinciding with the city’s official Juneteenth celebration. Ascension will administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 10 at a location to be determined.
Alderman Mollie Jones, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 for two weeks, said she encourages community members to add getting vaccinated to their Juneteenth celebration.
Juneteenth celebrates the news of the abolition of slavery reaching enslaved people in Texas — since slave owners there ignored the orders from the Union, as Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years before. As such, the holiday celebrates the actual end of legalized slavery in the U.S.
“This day, June 19, 1865, ended one form of oppression on African Americans, but COVID-19 has also been oppressive to our people,” Jones said in a statement.
Reaching those who haven’t gotten their shot
The rush of early adopters getting vaccinated is over. Now, health leaders are trying to find other ways to get COVID-19 vaccine shots in the arms of people who didn’t go out and get vaccinated on their own as soon as they could, with the hope of finally officially ending the pandemic.
While case rates and death rates have fallen to miniscule levels compared to where they were in fall and early winter 2020, the coronavirus still has a presence in southeastern Wisconsin. The seven-day average for new cases confirmed has remained in the double digits since March, although preliminary data from the second week of June shows numbers approaching zero. Since April 1, according to state data, 14 people in Racine County have died after contracting COVID-19 bringing the cumulative county total to 392.
Vaccines started being available to Wisconsinites in December. All Wisconsinites age 16 and up have been eligible to get vaccinated since April 5.
Vaccination rates remain lowest among communities of color in most of the country, including in Racine County and Wisconsin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that these racial disparities in getting vaccinated exist due to factors including less access to health care in communities of color. The pandemic in general has negatively affected communities of color due to housing instability, food insecurity and unemployment; simply put, for people of color who are more likely to be low-income, missing work (which is more likely to be in the service industries and so couldn’t be performed remotely) was less of an option.
Black Americans were 10% more likely to catch COVID-19, 190% more likely to be hospitalized and 90% more likely to die from it compared to whites, according to the CDC. For Hispanic or Latino Americans compared to white Americans, the case rate was twice as high, the hospitalization rate was nearly triple, and death rate was 130% higher.
The Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit that provides information on national health issues, reported as of May 24: “Black and Hispanic people have received smaller shares of vaccinations compared to their shares of cases and compared to their shares of the total population in most states.”
In Racine County as of Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 43% of white residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, nearly double the rate of 22.8% for African Americans and considerably higher than the rate of 29% of Hispanic residents.
“Having a clinic at Juneteenth is a resource for our community,” Jones said, “and I encourage everyone to use this opportunity to get vaccinated.”
Ascension has been part of expanding efforts to reach more people to get vaccinated who haven’t gone to do it themselves. The nonprofit Catholic health system has hosted vaccine clinics at places like Health Care Network Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., a nonprofit clinic that primarily serves Racine’s uninsured population with a focus on those who speak English as a second language and so have been less targeted by traditional vaccination efforts.
Other input
The Racine-Kenosha National Black Nurses Association will be at the Juneteenth Celebration to educate the community about “vaccine safety, how it has saved lives and to dispel myths and information about the vaccine,” a release said.
“Communities of color were hardest hit by this pandemic, yet we are not being vaccinated at the same rates as other groups,” stated Shronda Green, a nurse at Gateway Technical College and vice president of the Racine-Kenosha NBNA. “Come talk to us at Juneteenth so that we can work to better protect our community by getting vaccinated.”
“The African American community was hit hardest by COVID-19. The pandemic cost us jobs, it took our kids out of school, and worst yet, it took the lives of so many we love,” Lesia Hill, director of the Bryant Center, said in a statement. “Let’s celebrate Juneteenth, but let’s do it safely. If you haven’t already got the vaccine, I would encourage you to do it on Juneteenth Day.”
Reggie Newson, chief community impact officer at Ascension Wisconsin, stated that the health care provider encourages everyone who is eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine to “help protect not just themselves, but their loved ones, friends and neighbors.”
“As we continue to work together to protect the health of our community,” Newson said, “the importance of getting vaccinated includes protecting those who are most at risk.”
In photos: Racine rallies to celebrate Juneteenth one month after George Floyd was killed
Carey Norris, aka DJ Mr. 262, emcees at the Juneteenth Rally
Battle Mode and a U.S. flag bandanna-mask
"I'm Black I'm Proud" Juneteenth 2020 tees
Masks at Juneteenth
Caron Butler fist up
Wisconsin NAACP Criminal Justice Chairman Corey Prince addresses the crowd
"I stand with Black Lives Matter" at allies' rally
"Black Lives Matter" / "No Justice No Peace"
Alderman John Tate II addresses allies' rally
Signs call for change at allies' rally
Signs call for change at allies' rally
Black Lives Matter tee
On his shoulders
On his shoulders
Black Lives Matter at allies' rally
Marching for justice
Marching for justice, led by Carl Fields
Black Americans rally reaches 14th St. and Wisconsin Ave.
Marching
Marching
BLM and Hands Up Don't Shoot
Young ones marching
Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church shows solidarity
Cheering on marchers
Marching toward Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Marching with fists raised
All ages marching
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
Alfonso Gardner, of Racine, shows off his "Make America Obama Again" hat
Sakinah Abdullah, of Racine, wears a shirt honoring her parents, the Sabirs, who helped bring Juneteenth to Racine
Fist up in a Darth Vader tee
Kameron West passes out water
Fists up at Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Fists up at Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Fists up at Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Juneteenth power
In the crowd
Tiwan Strong sings "A Change Is Gonna Come"
Tiwan Strong sings "A Change Is Gonna Come"
Boys in Black Lives Matter tees
Posing after the rally
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Getting vaccinated at Festival Hall
Free parking near Festival Hall for those getting vaccinated
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Temperature check
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Cleaning before the needle
Watch now: Cindy Evans says “I want life to be back to whatever normal will be"
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Watch now: "I’m really, really relieved," says Roxanne Shuebel of Racine after getting her second COVID-19 vaccine shot
Trapp Goldbourne after getting his first dose
Candies and stickers for the vaccinated
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Larry Bannister
Watch now: Larry Bannister, who survived polio as a youngster, tells young people "Don't be stupid" and to get vaccinated against COVD-19
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.