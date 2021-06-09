Get vaccinated, learn history | Vaccine clinic to be open during Racine's Juneteenth celebration

In Racine County as of Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 43% of white residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, nearly double the rate of 22.8% for African Americans and considerably higher than the rate of 29% of Hispanic residents.

“Having a clinic at Juneteenth is a resource for our community,” Jones said, “and I encourage everyone to use this opportunity to get vaccinated.”

Ascension has been part of expanding efforts to reach more people to get vaccinated who haven’t gone to do it themselves. The nonprofit Catholic health system has hosted vaccine clinics at places like Health Care Network Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., a nonprofit clinic that primarily serves Racine’s uninsured population with a focus on those who speak English as a second language and so have been less targeted by traditional vaccination efforts.

The Racine-Kenosha National Black Nurses Association will be at the Juneteenth Celebration to educate the community about “vaccine safety, how it has saved lives and to dispel myths and information about the vaccine,” a release said.