Get vaccinated in Racine neighborhoods this Saturday

Canvassers, including Jones, will also be knocking door-to-door in those neighborhoods on that Saturday informing residents they can get vaccinated just steps away.

“I survived COVID and would not wish my experience on anyone,” Jones, who had spent two weeks in the hospital after contracting COVID-19 before getting the vaccine, said in a statement. “I know many of you still have questions and concerns about the vaccines. Perhaps you are just afraid of needles!”

She continued, “Pre-COVID, I had questions and some concerns but after being hospitalized with COVID, I was happy to get vaccinated. The thought of being that sick again is frightening. So when you see us this weekend — ask questions, someone will hold your hand if needed, but please get vaccinated.”