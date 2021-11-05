Get vaccinated in Racine neighborhoods this Saturday

RACINE — The City of Racine will bring a pop-up mobile vaccination clinic to neighborhoods on Saturday, Nov. 6, in Alderwoman Mollie Jones’s district, District 2, in the city’s southeast corner along Lake Michigan.
According to a release, the city’s mobile clinic vehicle (which looks like a city-branded RV) will be parked at the following intersections for an hour:
- 11 a.m. — 20th St. and Mead St.
- 12 p.m. — De Koven Ave., between Racine St. and Mead St.
- 1 p.m. — 16th St. and Villa St.
- 2 p.m. — 16th St. and College Ave.
- 3 p.m. — Park Ave. and 17th St.
Residents in these neighborhoods were to receive fliers at their door throughout the week, in advance of Saturday, a release said.
Canvassers, including Jones, will also be knocking door-to-door in those neighborhoods on that Saturday informing residents they can get vaccinated just steps away.
“I survived COVID and would not wish my experience on anyone,” Jones, who had spent two weeks in the hospital after contracting COVID-19 before getting the vaccine, said in a statement. “I know many of you still have questions and concerns about the vaccines. Perhaps you are just afraid of needles!”
She continued, “Pre-COVID, I had questions and some concerns but after being hospitalized with COVID, I was happy to get vaccinated. The thought of being that sick again is frightening. So when you see us this weekend — ask questions, someone will hold your hand if needed, but please get vaccinated.”
The mobile vaccination effort is in partnership with the city, AMI Health and Health Care Network, which also partnered Oct. 30 in Alderman John Tate II’s district. The Oct. 30 pop-ups saw success, the release said, prompting the city to hit the streets again.
The city is reminding residents: “As a reminder, vaccines are FREE. No ID, health insurance, or appointments are needed. The FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine will be available, along with limited quantities of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccines are available for individuals age 12+. City of Racine residents who get vaccinated are able to receive the City’s $50 gift card incentive and already-vaccinated City residents who bring unvaccinated City residents to get vaccinated will receive a $50 Good Neighbor gift card.”
Shannon Powell, city spokesman, said that 14 Pfizer doses and 10 Johnson & Johnson doses were administered Oct. 30.
“We talked to a lot of people who would not have gotten vaccines otherwise,” Powell said of Oct. 30’s success, as health experts talked to them about the effectiveness and safety associated with the vaccine. He said that one person didn’t know there was a $50-$100 vaccine incentive. After finding out, that person got the shot, then found another 3-4 people to get vaccinated and get paid more.