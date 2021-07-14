Get vaccinated at the library, the zoo or while watching the Bucks in Racine this week. Here's how

RACINE — Isaiah Thomas, 15, received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday afternoon at the Racine Public Library.
“He’s ready to go back to school and he wanted to prevent catching COVID-19 as he returned in-person,” said his mother, Shalonda Thomas.
The library is one of several places that aren't typical medical facilities where the city is expanding its vaccination efforts through "pop-up clinics."
The City of Racine Public Health Department and Central Racine County Health Department continue to urge residents to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise among unvaccinated individuals.
“Wisconsin data is showing that, since March, 95% of COVID related deaths were among unvaccinated individuals and most new cases of COVID are being seen in the vaccinated public,” stated Central Racine County Health Officer Margaret Gesner. “Therefore, we continue to urge those who are not vaccinated to do so for the health and safety of our community.”
Residents have been able to receive vaccinations at various clinics, including the two health departments, local pharmacies and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Community-Based Vaccination Clinic at Regency Mall.
There are two other pop-up clinics being hosted by AMI this week on Saturday, July 17. These clinics are distributing the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
At the Racine Zoo, residents can get their vaccine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and everyone who receives their vaccine there will be entered into the a prize drawing sponsored by both the city and county. They will also receive a voucher for Racine Zoo concessions or for the Racine Zoo store.
Residents can obtain their vaccine from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Monument Square as part of Deer District Racine, as the Milwaukee Bucks play in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. Those who get vaccinated there will also be entered into the prize drawing. Anyone who gets vaccinated by halftime will also be entered to win a basketball signed by Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton.
Residents who get vaccinated at City Hall, Regency Mall or any of the pop-up clinics by the end of of the day on July 17 can still be entered to the City and County’s prize drawing. These prizes range from one month’s rent up to $700 paid for, a Smart TV, $50 grocery cards or up to $100 in utility payments.
“We continue to work hard to find innovative ways to meet the community where they are to get vaccinated,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. “I am grateful for the partnerships with DHS and AMI to expand vaccine opportunities in our community.”