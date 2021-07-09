Get vaccinated at the library, get a free lunch

RACINE — The City of Racine and the Racine Public Library announced that the AMI Vaccination Clinic will host a pop-up vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Lunch Break at the Library at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.

Lunch Break at the Library features food from Frankie’s Food Truck, East View Coffee Co and Reid’s Roasted Corn. Anyone who comes to get vaccinated over lunch will receive a food voucher worth up to $10 to use at any one of the food vendors on site.

Additionally, residents who get vaccinated can be entered into the City of Racine’s prize drawing where they could win a signed basketball from the Milwaukee Bucks, one month’s rent (up to $700), big screen SMART TVs, grocery gift cards and more.

“We continue to look for opportunities to get our residents vaccinated from COVID-19 and pop-up clinics at events are a great way to do that. Lunch Break at the Library is a great weekly event — so come get vaccinated, enter to win some great prizes and get $10 towards lunch,” said Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}