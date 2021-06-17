Get vaccinated, and Racine could pay your rent: City and county partner to offer prizes

Those who are getting vaccinated can fill out the entry form at any of those locations. They can submit an entry form for each vaccination they receive with a maximum of two entries per person. Residents who get fully vaccinated by July 17 will get two entries into the drawing.

"Bring everyone in your family who's over the age of 12, that's a lot more entries for your family," stated Mayor Cory Mason.

The 66 prizes include the following, at a total value of $10,000:

iPads

Chromebooks

One month's rent, up to $700, paid directly to landlord

Weber propane gas grill

$50 gas cards

$50 grocery cards

65-inch smart TVs

Lunch with the mayor

The full list of prizes, and more details about the campaign, can be found at www.VaccinateRacine.org.

"We really hope to reach 3,000 vaccinations in the next 30 days to give out these great prizes," Mason said.