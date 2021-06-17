Get vaccinated, and Racine could pay your rent: City and county partner to offer prizes

RACINE — The City of Racine and Racine County have a goal: to get 3,000 more county residents vaccinated in 30 days.
Through July 17, the city and the county have launched a joint vaccine incentive program aimed at encouraging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The city and county announced Thursday that they have each donated $5,000 for a total of $10,000. That is being used for 66 prizes that will be given out through a random drawing to those who get vaccinated at certain city locations over the next month. The random drawing will be held on July 20.
The incentive campaign is open to anyone eligible for the vaccine. Those under 18 who wish to get vaccinated need parental consent. To enter the prize drawing, residents must get vaccinated at one of the following locations:
- Regency Mall
- Festival Hall or City Hall
- During the Juneteenth celebration at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center on June 19
- Other city-sponsored pop-up vaccination clinics
Those who are getting vaccinated can fill out the entry form at any of those locations. They can submit an entry form for each vaccination they receive with a maximum of two entries per person. Residents who get fully vaccinated by July 17 will get two entries into the drawing.
"Bring everyone in your family who's over the age of 12, that's a lot more entries for your family," stated Mayor Cory Mason.
The 66 prizes include the following, at a total value of $10,000:
- iPads
- Chromebooks
- One month's rent, up to $700, paid directly to landlord
- Weber propane gas grill
- $50 gas cards
- $50 grocery cards
- 65-inch smart TVs
- Lunch with the mayor
The full list of prizes, and more details about the campaign, can be found at www.VaccinateRacine.org.
"We really hope to reach 3,000 vaccinations in the next 30 days to give out these great prizes," Mason said.
This campaign is launching despite Gov. Tony Evers' disagreement with the idea of hosting lotteries or offering incentives for residents to get vaccinated, as some states and cities have sponsored.
"I just question the use of that money for that purpose," Evers said in May. "I think there's a lot of businesses and others across the state that have suffered dramatically and a million dollars would go a long way here in Wisconsin."
Mason said in his statement that "It is our hope that this campaign will motivate more of our residents to get the vaccine."
The new campaign joins other area efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.
Earlier this month, local 'Vaccine Champions' joined Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to educate the community about vaccination safety and the impact of the pandemic. Those Vaccine Champions were hired in an effort to increase the city's vaccination rate.
"I encourage any Racine County resident who hasn't yet been vaccinated to take advantage of this opportunity and help us beat COVID once and for all," said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.
"I am thankful to have a great partner in County Executive Delagrave who recognizes our obligation to protect the public health of our community, and is willing to create innovative approaches, like this incentive campaign, to promote getting vaccinated," Mason said.
If other institutions or businesses are interested in making financial contributions or additional prizes to the drawing, contact Vicky Selkowe, the city's manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships, by emailing vicky.selkowe@cityofracine.org.