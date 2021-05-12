Get vaccinated against COVID Friday & Saturday at the MLK Center in Racine

RACINE — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for two days this weekend.
City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox and Mayor Cory Mason announced in a news release Wednesday that a partnership with Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard is allowing Racine’s MLK Community Center to be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents this coming weekend.
The community center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, will be open on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to administer first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents must come back to the MLK Center for the second dose on Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
No appointments are necessary; everything is walk-up. Residents can just show up between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on May 14 and May 15.
Vaccinations are free and residents do not need to show an ID. Bus rides are free when patrons tell the driver they are going to get vaccinated. Bus routes 1 and 3 stop in front of the MLK center.
Anyone above the age of 16 is eligible to get vaccinated, they just need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
“We are thankful for the additional resources from the state and the Wisconsin National Guard in helping to get more of our residents vaccinated,” Mason said in the release. “Opening a clinic at our MLK community center is part of our effort to make the vaccine available in the heart of the city. We are committed to making access to the vaccine as convenient as possible for the city’s residents. I urge neighborhood residents near the King Community Center to take advantage of this opportunity.”
“I am grateful for the support from DHS and the National Guard,” Bowersox said in the release. “It is our hope that the MLK Jr. Community Center, which is in the middle of the Lincoln-King neighborhood, can provide easy access, in a familiar setting for community members to get vaccinated. We will continue to work with the state and other partners to expand opportunities to get vaccinated and hopefully that will include additional community centers.”
More information can be found at racinecoronavirus.org. Questions about the clinics should be directed to publichealth@cityofracine.org or 262-636-9201.
Alderman Jones encourages vaccines
Late last week, Alderman Mollie Jones received her first dose of vaccine at Racine’s Festival Hall. She is encouraging all residents to get vaccinated and said she believes using the community centers as vaccination clinics is a great idea.
“I’m very excited to have finally received my COVID vaccination. I had COVID-19 and it was a terrible experience,” Jones said in the release. “I am positive that you and those you love would not want to go through what I experienced — so please get vaccinated.”
Jones said she is feeling great and her vaccine took less than five minutes, making for an easy process.
“I am thrilled to be able to spend time with my family and friends again. So please get vaccinated, Racine,” Jones said in the release. “Your risks are lower with getting the vaccination than with getting COVID. Our black and brown communities in Racine were hit harder by COVID, so please protect yourself and protect your loved ones!”