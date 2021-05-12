Get vaccinated against COVID Friday & Saturday at the MLK Center in Racine

Anyone above the age of 16 is eligible to get vaccinated, they just need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

“We are thankful for the additional resources from the state and the Wisconsin National Guard in helping to get more of our residents vaccinated,” Mason said in the release. “Opening a clinic at our MLK community center is part of our effort to make the vaccine available in the heart of the city. We are committed to making access to the vaccine as convenient as possible for the city’s residents. I urge neighborhood residents near the King Community Center to take advantage of this opportunity.”

“I am grateful for the support from DHS and the National Guard,” Bowersox said in the release. “It is our hope that the MLK Jr. Community Center, which is in the middle of the Lincoln-King neighborhood, can provide easy access, in a familiar setting for community members to get vaccinated. We will continue to work with the state and other partners to expand opportunities to get vaccinated and hopefully that will include additional community centers.”

More information can be found at racinecoronavirus.org. Questions about the clinics should be directed to publichealth@cityofracine.org or 262-636-9201.