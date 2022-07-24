Get to know the boulder that will take center stage at 100th Racine County Fair

YORKVILLE — A commemorative boulder that has been notable for about as long as the Racine County Fair itself has existed is being relocated in time for the fair’s 100-year anniversary.
Located for decades at Old Settlers Park overlooking Highway 11, the boulder is being moved to just outside the recently restored Racine Mercantile Hall, closer to the center of the county fairgrounds.
Organizers expect the move to take place before the county fair centennial, which runs from July 27 to July 31.
The boulder, which came from the farm of Barney Tyrrell in the Town of Burlington, was placed at its current location in 1934, in memory of the early founders of Racine County.
The site was established by the Old Settlers Society, a private social group, in the 1800s. It later became part of the county fairgrounds after the modern county fair was started in 1922.
Pictured here is a badge believed to be one of only four still in existence. It was worn by members of the Old Settlers Society, a 19th-century group in the Union Grove-Yorkville area that purchased 12 acres now used as the Racine County Fair fairgrounds. This badge is owned by Marge Martin, a historian.
Submitted
Racine County owns the property, and county officials have agreed to move the boulder.
With the moving of the marker near Mercantile Hall, organizers hope to add benches and a plaque explaining the importance of Old Settlers Park.
The boulder already includes a replica of an Old Settlers Society badge, worn by members of the group when it started in 1870.
In photos: Racine County Fair history, in pictures and collectibles
4H and FFA promote livestock auction during the 1991 Racine County Fair
A flyer for both the 4H Club and FFA urges support for the livestock auction during the 1991 Racine County Fair.
Admission ticket costs $2 for the 1948 Racine County Fair
An annual membership ticket costing $2 allows for admission to the 1948 Racine County Fair.
Auctioneer leads the action during a livestock auction at the 2003 Racine County Fair
Auctioneer Henry Kuiper concentrates while taking bids during a livestock auction at the 2003 Racine County Fair.
Scott Williams
Badge worn by Old Settlers Society in Racine County, owned by historian Marge Martin
Bill Thompson judges green cherry tomatoes at the 2010 Racine County Fair
Bill Thompson judges green cherry tomatoes in the open class at the 2010 Racine County Fair.
Bridget Thoreson
Calf roper Tom Wojciechowski lassos a calf in 1997 county fair
Tom Wojciechowski of Bristol twirls his lasso as he competes in the calf roping competition in July 1997 at the Racine County Fair.
Journal Times file photo
Carnival ride for two 4-year-old girls at the 2008 Racine County Fair
Olivia Madrigrano, left, and Isabella Madrigrano, both 4, of Union Grove, share a carnival ride at the 2008 Racine County Fair.
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
Champion goose sounds off at auction during the 1997 Racine County Fair
A crowd looks on as Katie Rice's champion goose lets out a hook during a small-animal auction at the 1997 Racine County Fair.
LIANA J. GRIFFITH, Journal Times file photo
Christy Gehrand is crowned the Fairest of the Fair for the 2002 Racine County Fair
Christy Gehrand, seated, gets her crown after being named the Fairest of the Fair for the 2002 Racine County Fair, presented by the Fairest of the Fair Beth Kitzrow.
RON KUENSTLER, Journal Times file photo
Clown performer Tiffany Pugh in costume at the 2001 Racine County Fair
Tiffany Pugh, center, 12, portraying a clown character named "Professor Time," watches other clowns practicing before a performance at the 2001 Racine County Fair.
Scott Williams
Country performer Pam Tillis entertains at the 1998 Racine County Fair
Country music performer Pam Tillis entertains the crowd at the 1998 Racine County Fair.
LIANA J. COOPER, Journal Times file photo
Dexter Meise prepares entries in craft competitions at the 2000 Racine County Fair
Dexter Meise attaches ribbons to 4-H entries in the woodworking, mechanical and home furnishing competitions at the 2000 Racine County Fair.
LIANA J. COOPER, Journal Times file photo
Early programs for stock shows and fairs in Racine County during the 1800s
Early programs from the 1800s show that stock shows and fair-like exhibitions took place in Racine County before the modern county fair began in 1922.
Elsie Kmecak, 7, gives her goat a hug at the 2012 Racine County Fair
Elsie Kmecak, 7, of Burlington, holds her goat, Kudo, before heading out for the goal parade at the 2012 Racine County Fair.
SCOTT ANDERSON, Journal Times file photo
Eugene Nelson shows cow at the Racine County Fair in the 1930s
In an image believed to be from the 1930s, Eugene Nelson, the son of Racine County Fair founder Harvey Nelson, shows a cow at the county fairgrounds in Yorkville.
Submitted
Everett Colson tries his hand at the tractor pull contest at the 2009 Racine County Fair
Everett Colson, right, of Lake Geneva, competes in the Case Tractor Pull, attempting to pull a 3,700-pound tractor, at the 2009 Racine County Fair.
SCOTT ANDERSON, Journal Times file photo
Floral display at the Racine County Fair headquarters honors the fair's 1922 beginning
A floral display at the Racine County Fair headquarters in Yorkville honors the fair's 1922 beginning.
Harvey Nelson first county fair president at early Racine County Fair
Harvey Nelson, the first president of the Racine County Agricultural Society in 1922, barely visible on the left facing the camera from behind the horse, works with other men to demonstrate a horse-powered hay baler during the Racine County Fair, while a crowd of spectators watches anxiously on the right, in an image believed to be from the 1920s.
Submitted photo
Horses working hard in pulling contest at the 1998 Racine County Fair
Jeff Krueger, seated at the right, coaxes a few more inches in distance from his team of horses during a horse pulling contest at the 1998 Racine County Fair.
LIANA J. COOPER, Journal Times file photo
Image of 4H Club activity at the 1931 Racine County Fair
An historical artifact shows a 4H Club image declaring, "Boost Club Work," at the 1931 Racine County Fair, before the fair was moved from fall to summer dates.
Jenna Crayton cracks a funny face while being crowned at the 2013 Racine County Fair
Jenna Crayton offers up a playful grimace as she is crowned the Fairest of the Fair at the 2013 Racine County Fair.
Journal Times file photo
Jenna Whitley, 11, shows her steer in competition at the 1997 Racine County Fair
Jenna Whitley, 11, of Union Grove, pulls hard to keep her steer, named Snowball, moving during a beef judging competition at the 1997 Racine County Fair.
LIANA J. GRIFFITH, Journal Times file photo
Joey Kmecak, 7, walks with his goat during a goat parade at the 2016 Racine County Fair
Seven-year-old Joey Kmecak fights to maintain control of his goat, Hannah, during the Goat Parade at the 2016 Racine County Fair. This year's fair starts July 27.
Journal Times file photo
Judge Barb Carroll scrutinizes flowers in competition at the 2010 Racine County Fair
Barb Carroll of the University of Wisconsin Extension judges flowers in the open class competition at the 2010 Racine County Fair.
SCOTT ANDERSON, Journal Times file photo
Katie Rice crowned Fairest of the Fair at the 2006 Racine County Fair
Katie Rice beams while receiving her crown after being named the Fairest of the Fair at the 2006 Racine County Fair.
MARK HERTZBERG, Journal Times file photo
Racine County Fair bumper stickers from the 1970s
A colorful display of bumper stickers shows how the Racine County Fair was promoted during the 1970s.
Knitted and crocheted entries await the judges at the 2010 Racine County Fair
Prize-winning knitted and crocheted entries are displayed at the 2010 Racine County Fair, where kids compete not only with livestock but also with arts and crafts and other talents.
Laura Schulz is crowned Fairest of the Fair for the 2009 Racine County Fair
Laura Schulz, seated, receives her crown after being selected the Fairest of the Fair for the 2009 Racine County Fair, presented by Tia Kastenson.
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
Lindsee Hupp shows a horse at the 2014 Racine County Fair
Lindsee Hupp of Burlington shows a horse during the Sue Isaacson Memorial Showmanship Contest at the 2014 Racine County Fair.
Journal Times file photo
Little king and queen Colton Klingenmeyer and Cindy Rain Holler at the 2018 Racine County Fair
Racine County Fair Little King Colton Klingenmeyer, 7, and Cindy Rain Holler, 5, wave to the crowd after getting their crowns on the opening day of the 2018 Racine County Fair.
Journal Times file photo
Original leaders of the Racine County Agricultural Society in 1922
The names are shown of the original leaders of the Racine County Agricultural Society, the group organized by Earl Polley in 1922 to create the modern Racine County Fair.
Rachel Schimek, 15, shows her woodworking project at the 1995 Racine County Fair
Rachel Schimek, 15, of the Kansasville Dover 4H Club, shows her award-winning woodworking project, the "Kan Do Clydesdales," during the 1995 Racine County Fair.
Journal Times file photo
Racine County Agricultural Society early undated photo from history of the Racine County Fair
This undated photo shows the members of the Racine County Agricultural Society during the early days of the 100-year-old Racine County Fair.
Submitted photo
Racine County Agricultural Society members shown in recent photo
The Racine County Agricultural Society, shown in this undated photo, remains the driving force behind the Racine County Fair a hundred years after the organization began the modern-era county fair.
Racine County Fair 'Visit Our Booth' decal from 1975 county fair
A decal urges, "Visit Our Booth," from the 1975 Racine County Fair.
Racine County Fair 100th anniversary official logo 2022
Racine County Fair 100th anniversary official logo
Racine County Fair founder Harvey Nelson with sons and grandsons
In an image from approximately 1950, Racine County Fair pioneer Harvey Nelson is shown standing on the right, joined by his sons, Alvin "Pete" Nelson, left, and Eugene Nelson, center, while Harvey is holding Pete's son Doug and placing his hand on Eugene's son Steve.
Submitted photo
Racine County Fair livestock buyer marker with blue fringe
As shown from this cloth artifact with blue fringe, the Racine County Fair draws livestock buyers each year to bid on champion steer, hogs and other animals raised by fair competitors.
Racine County Fair program from 1966
Racine Journal Times front page after bleachers collapse at the 1969 Racine County Fair
The front page of the Racine Journal Times reported on a bleachers collapse that injured 40 people, many of whom went to the hospital, at the 1969 Racine County Fair.
Ralph Rice calls out bids during livestock auction at the 2001 Racine County Fair
Ralph Rice, right, calls out a bid as Ryan Himebauch leads his hogs around the sale ring during a livestock auction at the 2001 Racine County Fair.
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
Ribbon from old Racine County Fair shows what fair-going kids dream of
Colorful ribbons of the type shown here from an early Racine County Fair are the stuff that dreams are made of for generations of young kids competing in the county fair.
Roland Tischendorf drives antique tractor at 1995 Racine County Fair
Roland Tischendorf, right, guides a 1919 Rumley 'Oil Pull' (runs on kerosene) Tractor into its exhibition spot at the 1995 Racine County Fair, assisted by Keith Vyvyan, in green cap, and Nathan Reich, red cap.
Journal Times file photo
Sharon Grey and her daughter examine sheep at the 2010 Racine County Fair
Sharon Grey and her daughter, Brianna, 2, both of Racine, check out the sheep in a livestock barn at the 2010 Racine County Fair.
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
Spectators enjoy livestock competition at the 2014 Racine County Fair
Spectators in the dairy barn watch the judging as children present their calves in the Little Britches Showmanship class during the 2014 Racine County Fair.
Journal Times file photo
Taylor Himebauch, 11, practices showmanship with cows at the 2015 Racine County Fair
Taylor Himebauch, 11, of the Waterford Cloverview 4-H, works with her parents as she practices her showmanship technique at the 2015 Racine County Fair.
Journal Times file photo
Through the years, bumper stickers promote the Racine County Fair 1977 1980 1990
Bumper stickers through the years show the Racine County Fair promotions in 1977, 1980, 1984 and others.
Submitted photo
Ticket to 1884 event of the Racine County Agricultural Society
A ticket to an 1884 event presented by the Racine County Agricultural Society boasts of the 35th annual event, suggesting that fair-like exhibitions began as far back as the 1850s.
Tonia Johnson and her son Josiah get up close with a rooster at the 2010 Racine County Fair
Josiah Johnson, left, and his mother, Tonia Johnson, get a close look at a rooster named Goldey during a rooster crowing contest at the 2010 Racine County Fair.
Scott Williams
Undated image of Fairest of the Fair contest at the Racine County Fair
The crowning of the Fairest of the Fair, shown in this undated photo, remains a highlight every year of the Racine County Fair.
