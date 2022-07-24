 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Get to know the boulder that will take center stage at 100th Racine County Fair

  • 0
Historic marker at Old Settlers Park in Yorkville

A boulder donated by an area farmer in 1934 includes a replica of a badge worn in the 19th century by members of the Old Settlers Society in the Union Grove-Yorkville area. 

 Submitted

YORKVILLE — A commemorative boulder that has been notable for about as long as the Racine County Fair itself has existed is being relocated in time for the fair’s 100-year anniversary.

Located for decades at Old Settlers Park overlooking Highway 11, the boulder is being moved to just outside the recently restored Racine Mercantile Hall, closer to the center of the county fairgrounds.

Organizers expect the move to take place before the county fair centennial, which runs from July 27 to July 31.

The boulder, which came from the farm of Barney Tyrrell in the Town of Burlington, was placed at its current location in 1934, in memory of the early founders of Racine County.

The site was established by the Old Settlers Society, a private social group, in the 1800s. It later became part of the county fairgrounds after the modern county fair was started in 1922.

People are also reading…

Badge worn by Old Settlers Society in Racine County, owned by historian Marge Martin

Pictured here is a badge believed to be one of only four still in existence. It was worn by members of the Old Settlers Society, a 19th-century group in the Union Grove-Yorkville area that purchased 12 acres now used as the Racine County Fair fairgrounds. This badge is owned by Marge Martin, a historian.

Racine County owns the property, and county officials have agreed to move the boulder.

With the moving of the marker near Mercantile Hall, organizers hope to add benches and a plaque explaining the importance of Old Settlers Park.

The boulder already includes a replica of an Old Settlers Society badge, worn by members of the group when it started in 1870.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine alderman resigns

Racine alderman resigns

Alderman Melissa Lemke, who has represented Racine’s District 15 for four terms, resigned from the City of Racine Common Council after eight years on Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News