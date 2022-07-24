Get to know the boulder that will take center stage at 100th Racine County Fair

YORKVILLE — A commemorative boulder that has been notable for about as long as the Racine County Fair itself has existed is being relocated in time for the fair’s 100-year anniversary.

Located for decades at Old Settlers Park overlooking Highway 11, the boulder is being moved to just outside the recently restored Racine Mercantile Hall, closer to the center of the county fairgrounds.

Organizers expect the move to take place before the county fair centennial, which runs from July 27 to July 31.

The boulder, which came from the farm of Barney Tyrrell in the Town of Burlington, was placed at its current location in 1934, in memory of the early founders of Racine County.

The site was established by the Old Settlers Society, a private social group, in the 1800s. It later became part of the county fairgrounds after the modern county fair was started in 1922.

Racine County owns the property, and county officials have agreed to move the boulder.

With the moving of the marker near Mercantile Hall, organizers hope to add benches and a plaque explaining the importance of Old Settlers Park.

The boulder already includes a replica of an Old Settlers Society badge, worn by members of the group when it started in 1870.