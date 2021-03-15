Get to know Maurice Robinson, the man offered Racine's chief of police job

As an example of his experience, he spoke Saturday about a certain street in Cincinnati that had become a party street. People not necessarily from that neighborhood would just congregate on this street, listening to loud music, crowding the sidewalks with their chairs, and generally disturbing the neighborhood until late at night, disturbing many of the families who actually lived there.

“It was about a three-block area with a history and culture of being the wild, wild west,” he said.

Robinson said, after examining the issue, the CPD decided to change the environment of the street to make it a less inviting party place. That involved making the street resident-parking only, ticketing people who blocked the sidewalk with their chairs, adding more street lights and cutting down trees that blocked the police surveillance cameras.

Conditional offer

There are still a few matters to complete before Robinson officially can become the RPD’s new chief.

Robinson and the City Council will have to hammer out a contract and agree to a salary. He will also have to pass an intensive background check.