 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Get to know Maurice Robinson, the man offered Racine's chief of police job
1 comment
alert featured
RACINE’S LIKELY NEW CHIEF

Get to know Maurice Robinson, the man offered Racine's chief of police job

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The public had their first opportunity to meet the potential new Racine Police Department chief on Saturday, prior to him being officially offered the job, during a livestreamed Q&A session.

Maurice Robinson

Robinson

Maurice Robinson introduced himself and answered questions submitted by the public during a virtual meet and greet. Video from that livestream can be seen at bit.ly/3lja2vr.

Robinson is currently employed by the Cincinnati Police Department, where he started off as a patrol officer in 2002. He is currently the commander of the criminal investigation division where he supervises approximately 100 sworn and civilian staff, equal to about half the size of the RPD.

Robinson has a master of science in criminal justice and has attended the Senior Management Institute for Policing, an executive leadership forum.

He applied to be the chief of the RPD “because of its long-term philosophy of being involved in Community-Oriented Policing.”

“My perspective is, this is the most effective and fair method of providing safety and service for our communities,” Robinson said of the system Racine already has in place.

Robinson also said he is supportive of the goals of the Mayor’s Task Force on Policing and added it was important for law enforcement to be transparent.

Making connections

In answer to a question, Robinson said one of the first thing he intends to do is get to know the people of the RPD and the city with “a very personal approach.”

“The way that you go about getting to know people is getting out of your office and going to talk to them,” he said — including people on first, second and third shift.

When asked how long he would commit to Racine, Robinson said, “I would love to be here as long as you’ll have me.”

He does intend to move to Racine, along with his wife who is also a law enforcement officer.

Cincinnati

Robinson has spent his career at the Cincinnati Police Department.

In many ways, the history of Cincinnati and Racine are similar — old industrial towns still looking to find their footing in the 21st Century.

Cincinnati’s population is slightly more diverse than Racine, with nearly 50% of its residents being minority residents — 52.7% of its population is white, compared to 65.1% of Racine’s population.

Both have high rates of poverty and accompanying higher-than-the rates of crime; though, Cincinnati has a much higher homicide rate/violent crime rate than Racine, Robinson noted.

Like many communities in the Rust Belt, the relationship between the CPD and the city’s black and Hispanic communities has been strained for decades. Robinson spoke of the importance of having a police force that resembled the community it polices, and outlined a number of ways to recruit more people of color into the police force.

Assuming Robinson takes the job, he will be the second African-American chief of police in Racine. Current Police Chief Art Howell, who is due to retire by the end of the month, was the first.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Addressing race

Law enforcement is not necessarily a popular profession right now, he observed, and departments need to go the distance to recruit people of color.

One place to recruit, he said, was at historically black colleges and universities for students majoring in criminal justice.

“We need to sell them on this community and how they can make a difference in this community,” he explained.

He also talked about the importance of talking to the people in the department, in the community, in churches who might know folks interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Robinson also spoke about the importance of mentoring people of color in law enforcement, which includes helping them prepare for promotion if that is their goal. “That mentoring,” he said, “should include the education they need to move up to the next level of responsibility.”

Background in ‘Problem-Oriented Policing’

In 2002, the year Robinson joined the force, the Cincinnati Police Department joined a collaborative with other government agencies to commit to Problem-Oriented Policing, which is used in some countries in Europe and New Zealand, and has been touted as a model for reform by former President Barack Obama.

The Atlantic described Problem-Oriented Policing as a strategy that requires officers “to do fewer out-and-out arrests, and instead focus on solving the problems that cause people to commit crimes in the first place,” a model almost indistinguishably similar to Community-Oriented Policing.

Robinson said he would continue to support COP in Racine and hoped to expand the effort.

As an example of his experience, he spoke Saturday about a certain street in Cincinnati that had become a party street. People not necessarily from that neighborhood would just congregate on this street, listening to loud music, crowding the sidewalks with their chairs, and generally disturbing the neighborhood until late at night, disturbing many of the families who actually lived there.

“It was about a three-block area with a history and culture of being the wild, wild west,” he said.

Robinson said, after examining the issue, the CPD decided to change the environment of the street to make it a less inviting party place. That involved making the street resident-parking only, ticketing people who blocked the sidewalk with their chairs, adding more street lights and cutting down trees that blocked the police surveillance cameras.

Conditional offer

There are still a few matters to complete before Robinson officially can become the RPD’s new chief.

Robinson and the City Council will have to hammer out a contract and agree to a salary. He will also have to pass an intensive background check.

Should those negotiations fail for some reason — if Robinson and the city fail to agree on a salary, for example — the matter will go back to the PFC, who will have to decide on the next steps.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany, Italy, France to halt AstraZeneca shots

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News