Get to know Maurice Robinson, the man offered Racine's chief of police job

RACINE — The public had their first opportunity to meet the potential new Racine Police Department chief on Saturday, prior to him being officially offered the job, during a livestreamed Q&A session.
Maurice Robinson introduced himself and answered questions submitted by the public during a virtual meet and greet. Video from that livestream can be seen at bit.ly/3lja2vr.
Robinson is currently employed by the Cincinnati Police Department, where he started off as a patrol officer in 2002. He is currently the commander of the criminal investigation division where he supervises approximately 100 sworn and civilian staff, equal to about half the size of the RPD.
Robinson has a master of science in criminal justice and has attended the Senior Management Institute for Policing, an executive leadership forum.
He applied to be the chief of the RPD “because of its long-term philosophy of being involved in Community-Oriented Policing.”
“My perspective is, this is the most effective and fair method of providing safety and service for our communities,” Robinson said of the system Racine already has in place.
Robinson also said he is supportive of the goals of the Mayor’s Task Force on Policing and added it was important for law enforcement to be transparent.
Making connections
In answer to a question, Robinson said one of the first thing he intends to do is get to know the people of the RPD and the city with “a very personal approach.”
“The way that you go about getting to know people is getting out of your office and going to talk to them,” he said — including people on first, second and third shift.
When asked how long he would commit to Racine, Robinson said, “I would love to be here as long as you’ll have me.”
He does intend to move to Racine, along with his wife who is also a law enforcement officer.
Cincinnati
Robinson has spent his career at the Cincinnati Police Department.
In many ways, the history of Cincinnati and Racine are similar — old industrial towns still looking to find their footing in the 21st Century.
Cincinnati’s population is slightly more diverse than Racine, with nearly 50% of its residents being minority residents — 52.7% of its population is white, compared to 65.1% of Racine’s population.
Both have high rates of poverty and accompanying higher-than-the rates of crime; though, Cincinnati has a much higher homicide rate/violent crime rate than Racine, Robinson noted.
Like many communities in the Rust Belt, the relationship between the CPD and the city’s black and Hispanic communities has been strained for decades. Robinson spoke of the importance of having a police force that resembled the community it polices, and outlined a number of ways to recruit more people of color into the police force.
Assuming Robinson takes the job, he will be the second African-American chief of police in Racine. Current Police Chief Art Howell, who is due to retire by the end of the month, was the first.
Addressing race
Law enforcement is not necessarily a popular profession right now, he observed, and departments need to go the distance to recruit people of color.
One place to recruit, he said, was at historically black colleges and universities for students majoring in criminal justice.
“We need to sell them on this community and how they can make a difference in this community,” he explained.
He also talked about the importance of talking to the people in the department, in the community, in churches who might know folks interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.
Robinson also spoke about the importance of mentoring people of color in law enforcement, which includes helping them prepare for promotion if that is their goal. “That mentoring,” he said, “should include the education they need to move up to the next level of responsibility.”
Background in ‘Problem-Oriented Policing’
In 2002, the year Robinson joined the force, the Cincinnati Police Department joined a collaborative with other government agencies to commit to Problem-Oriented Policing, which is used in some countries in Europe and New Zealand, and has been touted as a model for reform by former President Barack Obama.
The Atlantic described Problem-Oriented Policing as a strategy that requires officers “to do fewer out-and-out arrests, and instead focus on solving the problems that cause people to commit crimes in the first place,” a model almost indistinguishably similar to Community-Oriented Policing.
Robinson said he would continue to support COP in Racine and hoped to expand the effort.
As an example of his experience, he spoke Saturday about a certain street in Cincinnati that had become a party street. People not necessarily from that neighborhood would just congregate on this street, listening to loud music, crowding the sidewalks with their chairs, and generally disturbing the neighborhood until late at night, disturbing many of the families who actually lived there.
“It was about a three-block area with a history and culture of being the wild, wild west,” he said.
Robinson said, after examining the issue, the CPD decided to change the environment of the street to make it a less inviting party place. That involved making the street resident-parking only, ticketing people who blocked the sidewalk with their chairs, adding more street lights and cutting down trees that blocked the police surveillance cameras.
Conditional offer
There are still a few matters to complete before Robinson officially can become the RPD’s new chief.
Robinson and the City Council will have to hammer out a contract and agree to a salary. He will also have to pass an intensive background check.
Should those negotiations fail for some reason — if Robinson and the city fail to agree on a salary, for example — the matter will go back to the PFC, who will have to decide on the next steps.
Racinians show optimism at National Night Out
RACINE — Racinians have faced their share of violent tragedies in the past three months.
To reduce crime, one of the antidotes city leaders and residents have proposed is getting residents to know each other better and look out for each other.
That’s one of the main goals of the Neighborhood Watch’s National Night Out event, which saw nearly 6,000 people participate in almost 60 citywide gatherings Tuesday evening. Worldwide, some 38 million people participated in 16,000 communities.
Mayor Cory Mason paid homage to the late Fred Rogers, the beloved children’s television host, calling for more people to actually meet their neighbors, in a speech during the National Night Out kickoff event at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave.
City leaders want more people like Pinkie Smith on the 1800 block of Villa Street.
For 28 years, Smith has hosted a party on National Night Out, getting friends, family and neighbors together to have fun peacefully, catering food and offering school supplies to families in the neighborhood. Tuesday just so happened to also be Smith’s 75th birthday, and her family surprised her with an even bigger party for National Night Out.
Local leaders hope that that connectivity will drive down crime and violence.
Data supports efforts
Experts agree. A 2014 American Public Health Association paper asserted that “Promoting community resilience” could be an effective deterrent to gun violence.
“While one night is certainly not the answer to crime, drugs and violence, National Night Out represents the kind of spirit, energy and determination needed to help make communities safer year-round,” Charlie French, Racine Neighborhood Watch’s executive director, said.
Several of the speakers at Tuesday’s kickoff event — which included Police Chief Art Howell, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, 12th District Alderman Henry Perez and State Rep. Greta Neubauer, R-Racine, — praised and thanked Racine’s first responders, noting their efforts to keep the community safe in spite of the dangers of their job.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., who also spoke at the event, said: “It’s been a really tough year for the Racine Police Department, and I know everybody’s thoughts and prayers are with you guys. You guys have been on the front line keeping our community safe ... To have that relationship back in the community (between residents and first responders) is essential.”
Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson had a call to action for Racinians: “We need each and every one of you, and each and every one of the neighbors, to watch out for each others’ kids, to watch out for each others’ property, to make sure we cooperate when law enforcement does show up in those unfortunate times when something tragic happens in the neighborhood.”
As French said, National Night Out was only “one night.” To make change and reduce violence, the city’s leaders say there need to be more people like Smith — bringing everyone together.
“I was knocking on doors this afternoon in Racine,” Neubauer said, “and we certainly have work to do in this community, but also folks are really positive about the community-building, the conversations that are happening right now. And (I am) so grateful to everybody here who has been a critical part of that relationship building.”
Dawn Friend, 42, lives just west of Humble Park
“I still do feel pretty safe living here. There’s a lot of violence, but our police department is out there and on top of things really quickly.”
What’s one thing you wish you could change? “A reduction in gun violence, if there’s anything we can do about it.”
Matthew Olson, 42, lives on the south side
“I’ve never been a firsthand witness to violence here, thankfully. But it’s an issue we all need to be thinking about and aware of … I’d love to see more positive experiences for our teenagers and young adults; places for them to go … We need more people plugged in.”
Jeff Schultz, 64, lives near Horlick High School
“We need to get more people on Nextdoor.com. It’s like a Neighborhood Facebook. You can tell each other about things you saw, somebody you saw lurking around, stuff life that … I think that’s valuable. Everyone is using technology, so I think that would be one really great thing.”
Charlie French, Racine Neighborhood Watch executive director
“While one night is certainly not the answer to crime, drugs and violence, National Night Out represents the kind of spirit, energy and determination needed to help make communities safer year-round … We really do have this community partnership with law enforcement — whether it be police, sheriff’s, state patrol. They’re all out there tonight, going into the communities, showing the citizens what it’s all about. And they’re learning about what’s going on in the different neighborhoods.”
Rep. Bryan Steil, Congressman for Wisconsin's 1st District
“It’s been a really tough year for the Racine Police Department, and I know everybody’s thoughts and prayers are with you guys. You guys have been on the front line keeping our community safe. I think it’s really important today that we’re going to spend a night in the community having that conversation about the strength of our community here in Racine, about what you guys are doing to keep our community safe, (and) the interaction between our police force and the community here in Racine … To have that relationship back in the community (with first responders) is essential.”
Rep. Greta Neubauer, Racine's State Assembly representative
“I was knocking on doors this afternoon in Racine, and we certainly have work to do in this community, but also folks are really positive about the community-building, the conversations that are happening right now. And (I am) so grateful to everybody here who has been a critical part of that relationship building.”
Cory Mason, City of Racine mayor
National Night Out “is a celebration of community-oriented policing, which is not something that we do one night a year. It’s something our police department does day after day after day, often under difficult circumstances. I want to acknowledge that long-standing commitment. It really is about our police department and our law enforcement working with the community and solving problems together.”
Jonathan Delagrave, Racine County executive
“To our law enforcement and our first responders, your job becomes more important every day in our community. I wanted to acknowledge that and give a big thank you there … The county is only as strong as its nonprofits and faith-based entities, and that includes Neighborhood Watch.”
Patricia Hanson, Racine County district attorney
“I grew up in the Lincoln School area, and I can tell you today that if were to go down the block I could tell you who lived in every house. We’ve lost a little bit of that … I’m going to tell you, there’s no way that we in law enforcement can do this job alone. We need each and every one of you, and each and every one of the neighbors, to watch out for each others’ kids, to watch out for each others’ property, to make sure we cooperate when law enforcement does show up in those unfortunate times when something tragic happens in the neighborhood.”
Art Howell, police chief of the Racine Police Department
“On a serious note, tough year for our department. But I can stand here before you with a great amount of humility mixed with pride that the people who you see here from the police department and the sheriff’s department, they still go to work every day. They are a resilient people. They do what they do not because they make a lot of money. They do what they because it’s a calling.”