Get the details on three Waterford-area food pantries that are still open

WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford is promoting a trio of community food pantries that are open a combination of at least six days a month throughout the area amid the COVID-19/coronavirus crisis.
They are:
• St. Thomas Aquinas Church
305 S. First St., Waterford
1-3 p.m. ever Friday
• Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church
6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake
2-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of every month
• Community United Methodist Church
455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford
4-4:45 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of every month
Concerned about COVID-19?
