Get the details on three Waterford-area food pantries that are still open
WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford is promoting a trio of community food pantries that are open a combination of at least six days a month throughout the area amid the COVID-19/coronavirus crisis.

They are:

• St. Thomas Aquinas Church

305 S. First St., Waterford

1-3 p.m. ever Friday

• Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church

6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake

2-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of every month

• Community United Methodist Church

455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford

4-4:45 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of every month

