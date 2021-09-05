Get registered for Trunk or Treat

 Skip to main content
Andy Martinez, 9, finds candy among the cars during the Trunk-or-Treat event hosted by the FL4T Society at Indian Trail on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, Lee Newspapers file photo

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Citizen Police Academy Alumni and Mount Pleasant Park and Recreation are organizing the annual Mount Pleasant Trunk or Treat — formerly known as the Ghost and Goblin Walk.

This fun-filled family event will provide an exciting new twist on trick or treat. Area businesses and organizations will be on hand to pass out goodies to all those ghosts and goblins from the back of their vehicle.

Participants are strongly encouraged to decorate their area for the event.

Businesses, organizations or nonprofits that would like to participate must register. Forms may be picked up at the Village of Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, 8811 Campus Drive, or requested via email.

Space for this event is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis via registration forms. Registration forms are due no later than Friday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.

The Mount Pleasant Trunk or Treat will take place at the Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, Saturday Oct. 23, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

For more up-to-date information, follow the Facebook pages facebook.com/MPcommunitycrossroads and facebook.com/mtpleasantparks.

Why Do We Carve Pumpkins for Halloween?. Modern Halloween is derived from the Irish festival, “Samhain,’ which marks the passage from summer into winter. During the traditional bonfires of the festival, it was believed that evil spirits lurked in the surrounding shadows. To ward off these evil spirits, rudimentary faces were carved into hollowed-out turnips and placed in windows and alongside roads.
