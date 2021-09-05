Get registered for Trunk or Treat

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Citizen Police Academy Alumni and Mount Pleasant Park and Recreation are organizing the annual Mount Pleasant Trunk or Treat — formerly known as the Ghost and Goblin Walk.

This fun-filled family event will provide an exciting new twist on trick or treat. Area businesses and organizations will be on hand to pass out goodies to all those ghosts and goblins from the back of their vehicle.

Participants are strongly encouraged to decorate their area for the event.

Businesses, organizations or nonprofits that would like to participate must register. Forms may be picked up at the Village of Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, 8811 Campus Drive, or requested via email.

Space for this event is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis via registration forms. Registration forms are due no later than Friday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.

The Mount Pleasant Trunk or Treat will take place at the Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, Saturday Oct. 23, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.