RACINE — This weekend the weather outside will be frightful but Festival Hall will be delightful.
The American Cat Fanciers Association is scheduled to hold the Racine Cat Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, come what may.
"We'll still be here," said organizer Karly Chnupa.
Felines from across the U.S. and Canada will compete for top honors in four categories:
- Kittens, 4 to 8 months, purebred
- Adults, purebred, not spayed or neutered
- Adults, purebred, spayed or neutered
- Fun class
The "Fun Class" includes any cat that doesn't meet the qualifications for a specific breed.
"Your rescue cat, your barn cat, your purebred that doesn't have papers or doesn't meet the standard," said Chnupa. "This is the category for everyone."
All four categories will judged continuously throughout the weekend. Chnupa said the audience will be able to get up close to the cats and some owners may let you pet them.
Vendors selling cat-related and non-cat-related items and raffle tickets are planned to be sold.
General admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and family tickets will be available for $10. Festival Hall is located at 5 Fifth St. in Downtown Racine.
