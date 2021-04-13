Get access to free budget training with new online program courtesy of Educators Credit Union

Educators Credit Union is bringing financial literacy education to more than 110,940 students and residents in the county.
Students at 1,025 schools and the surrounding community will now have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device, Educators Credit Union announced Monday in a press release.
At a time when a solid foundation of practical financial knowledge is critical, these resources will make a huge impact on users, the press release said.
“Financial education and empowerment are at the core of Educators Credit Union, and Banzai’s courses will ensure free financial literacy is accessible to a multitude of Racine County students and residents,” Linda Hoover, CEO and president of Educators Credit Union, said in the release.
Through the Banzai online courses, students try out managing a budget, saving for a goal and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. Teachers are able to easily monitor and grade student progress remotely. Other resources, which include articles, calculators and customizable coaching sessions explain everything from the basics of filing taxes to how health insurance works. These resources are available at ecu.learnbanzai.com.
“Thanks to Educators Credit Union, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” said Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai, in the release. “We wouldn't be able to provide these tools without their support.”
For seven years, Educators Credit Union has worked with Banzai to build financial literacy in the Racine County community by investing time, money, industry experience and a variety of credit union resources. Students have access to Banzai learning tools, virtual or in-classroom presentations from an Educators Credit Union expert, and even class visits to a branch to see it all in person.
Banzai resources are used by over 72,000 teachers across the U.S. These educational tools align with Wisconsin’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a "fun way for students to gain vital skills and an ideal way for anyone in the community to increase their financial literacy," the release said. After finishing the Banzai courses, users will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs and plan for a financially sound future.