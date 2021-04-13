Get access to free budget training with new online program courtesy of Educators Credit Union

“Thanks to Educators Credit Union, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” said Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai, in the release. “We wouldn't be able to provide these tools without their support.”

For seven years, Educators Credit Union has worked with Banzai to build financial literacy in the Racine County community by investing time, money, industry experience and a variety of credit union resources. Students have access to Banzai learning tools, virtual or in-classroom presentations from an Educators Credit Union expert, and even class visits to a branch to see it all in person.

Banzai resources are used by over 72,000 teachers across the U.S. These educational tools align with Wisconsin’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a "fun way for students to gain vital skills and an ideal way for anyone in the community to increase their financial literacy," the release said. After finishing the Banzai courses, users will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs and plan for a financially sound future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0