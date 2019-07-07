RACINE — Before he attended classes at Racine’s Walden III middle and high schools, Gerald Meerschaert woke up at 5 a.m. to work on Senne Farm Ltd. in Mount Pleasant. When he arrived home, he baled hay along the conveyor belt and worked with Trakehners, a type of horse used in dressage riding.
His early aspiration, having taken part in Walden’s jazz band as an alto saxophonist, was to become a music teacher. After graduating in 2006, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to accomplish that goal.
Now jump ahead 10 years.
Meerschaert was backstage at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, for UFC Fight Night. He wasn’t there as a fan. He was there to compete.
“I definitely put all my eggs in one basket,” Meerschaert said of his decision to leave college to pursue a career in mixed martial arts (MMA). “When I first saw MMA and the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) I wanted to find a place. I went to try it as soon as I started college and that was pretty much it for me.”
Professional debut
Meerschaert, 31, did not get involved in MMA until he was 19. Walden III did not have an athletic program and his effort to join Case High School’s wrestling program was nullified by a combination of low grades and his parents’ disapproval.
The moment his career focus would change came as a freshman at UW-Parkside. He started training at Dave Strasser’s Freestyle Academy of MMA in Kenosha.
“My parents pushed for me to stay in the dorms at Parkside because they wanted me to learn responsibility,” Meerschaert said. “I understood their point of view but I found something that I liked better in MMA.”
“My rationalization was that I really enjoy this. I’m young and have time. If it doesn’t work out in X amount of time I can move on from there.”
He made his professional MMA debut in 2007. The Racine native made the leap into the professional ranks without amateur fighting experience.
“And if anyone wants my advice, don’t do that,” Meerschaert laughed. “That’s not smart. I wasn’t aware there was an option to fight amateur until I fought about five times.”
His first 20 fights took place within Wisconsin, where he went 15-5 with 12 victories by submission and two wins by knockout.
After seven years of competition, a major turning point was at stake on May 31, 2014. He was scheduled to headline the Bradley Center against Sam Alvey at the North American Fighting Championship’s Mega Brawl. It was a rematch four years in the making. Meerschaert won the first fight on Sept. 11, 2010 to become the Combat USA middleweight champion and first person to finish Alvey in the process. The winner of the rematch appeared to be UFC bound.
For Meerschaert, it wasn’t to be on that night. Alvey won a unanimous decision and signed with the UFC the next month. The defeat set Meerschaert on the long road back to the UFC’s radar. In the two years that followed, he competed five times across five different organizations.
“It’s probably better that it went that way,” Meerschaert said. “Because I wasn’t as comfortable in my skill set as I am now.”
After the loss to Alvey, Meerschaert’s hard work at Roufusport MMA Academy in Milwaukee saw him make major strides in his career. He went on a four-fight winning and finishing streak, was only taken beyond the first round once and was part of Tyron Woodley’s corner when he became UFC welterweight champion at UFC 201.
On Oct. 26, 2016, Meerschaert competed for a championship of his own in the Resurrection Fighting Alliance (RFA). True to his form, he finished Chase Waldon less than two minutes into the first round with a submission to become the RFA middleweight champion.
“After that I was kind of figuring now has to be the time,” Meerschaert said. “After that fight Pat Miletich told me I was perfect. That was one of the coolest moments in my career.”
Signed by UFC
Less than two months later after RFA middleweight champion, after 10 years and 32 fights, Meerschaert was be signed by the UFC.
His UFC debut came as a short notice replacement to face Joe Gigliotti on Dec. 9, 2016. The bigger stage and brighter lights didn’t change anything. Meerschaert won with a first round submission and was rewarded by the UFC with a Performance of the Night bonus.
“It is almost like an out-of-body experience,” Meerschaert said of making the walk to the UFC octagon. “You are in your locker room, confined to a small space and then you walk out into this huge open arena with 20,000 screaming people. It is ridiculous.”
To date, Meerschaert has fought seven times in the UFC. He has a record of 4-3 in the premier mixed martial arts promotion and holds a career record of 28-11 with 20 submission and six knockouts.
“My path to the UFC speaks about if you really want something, you have to work hard for it,” Meerschaert said. “I have no real gifts to speak of in my chosen profession. I just wanted it enough that I refused to stop.”
Meerschaert is scheduled to compete against Trevin Giles on Saturday, Aug. 3, for UFC on ESPN 5, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
