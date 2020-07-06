Georgia Herrera appointed Wind Point-North Bay municipal judge

NORTH BAY — Georgia L. Herrera has been appointed to the position of municipal judge for the Wind Point/North Bay Joint Municipal Court, it was announced Thursday.
Herrera will fill the vacancy resulting from the April 3 death of Judge John Knuteson. He had served as municipal judge for the villages since 2007.
A native of Racine, Herrera and her family have lived in North Bay for the past 22 years. Both of her grown children are graduates of The Prairie School.
Herrera graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Law in 1985 and brings 35 years of legal experience to the bench. She served as an assistant district attorney for Racine County from 1988-99, has served the county as a court commissioner and, since June 2007, as a part-time deputy family court commissioner.
According to the county, Circuit Court commissioners are appointed and directed by the circuit judges to help administer the judicial process through quasi-judicial authority in matters authorized by state statute. Court commissioners hear a variety of case types throughout all divisions.
Herrera was in private practice with Murphy, Paulson & Murphy, S.C., from 1999-2000 and has since had her own practice.
In 2010, Herrera ran unsuccessfully against Eugene Gasiorkiewicz in an election to replace Racine County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Simanek, who retired. She also lost a 2004 race for Circuit Court to John Jude.
According to a Thursday release from the Village of Wind Point, Herrera is an active bicyclist and walker and has biked all over North Bay and Wind Point. She also is a past chairman of the Racine Heritage Museum Board.
Knuteson, 70, a longtime local attorney and civic servant, died after a short illness. He was also a former Wind Point village president, served on the Miller Park Stadium Board from 1996-2003 and served as president of the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, among his various involvements.
Knuteson had been re-elected in April 2019. Herrera will fill out the remainder of the term, which ends in 2023.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.