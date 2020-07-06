Georgia Herrera appointed Wind Point-North Bay municipal judge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BAY — Georgia L. Herrera has been appointed to the position of municipal judge for the Wind Point/North Bay Joint Municipal Court, it was announced Thursday.

Herrera will fill the vacancy resulting from the April 3 death of Judge John Knuteson. He had served as municipal judge for the villages since 2007.

A native of Racine, Herrera and her family have lived in North Bay for the past 22 years. Both of her grown children are graduates of The Prairie School.

Herrera graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Law in 1985 and brings 35 years of legal experience to the bench. She served as an assistant district attorney for Racine County from 1988-99, has served the county as a court commissioner and, since June 2007, as a part-time deputy family court commissioner.

According to the county, Circuit Court commissioners are appointed and directed by the circuit judges to help administer the judicial process through quasi-judicial authority in matters authorized by state statute. Court commissioners hear a variety of case types throughout all divisions.

Herrera was in private practice with Murphy, Paulson & Murphy, S.C., from 1999-2000 and has since had her own practice.