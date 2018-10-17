RACINE — It has been over 30 years since George Webb has had to give away free burgers, but on Thursday the business will do it again.
The Milwaukee Brewers 12 game winning streak that propelled them into the playoffs is also going to benefit George Webb's customers.
From 2 to 6 p.m. the George Webb located at 4555 Douglas Ave., will be giving away one free burger per customer and will also offer a special limited menu with discounts on some items.
The diner is also giving away "one free hamburger" vouchers for customers that can't make it during that time.
Regulars of the local diner chain may have noticed signs and t-shirts that read "George Webb predicts Milwaukee will win 12 straight games."
For years the then-Milwaukee Braves got close, along with the Brewers, but would end up falling short.
Then in 1987, often referred to as the "year of the streaks," the Brewers won 13 games and the prediction finally came true.
This year the streak started with the Brewers playoff hopes hanging in the balance and as the team got hot, they eventually won the home field advantage through the National League Championship Series.
Now as the Brewers battle the Los Angeles Dodgers to go to the World Series for the first time since 1982, George Webb customers can thank them for the free burger.
