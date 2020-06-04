'George Floyd was not the first. He will not be the last.': Protests continue peacefully in Racine

Each person The Journal Times spoke with Wednesday night was from Racine and wants better conditions in this city. These protesters were gearing to be the agents of change as they simultaneously preach peace.

“Kindness and tenderness and sweetness is how we should love in private. Justice is how we should love in public,” Mahoney said, noting how few high paying jobs there seem to be in Racine for young people trying to get ahead.

Denarius Bond, of Racine, led several prayers along the winding protest route and led a rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” before the night was through.

“We need to come out every day for peace,” Bond said while leading a prayer at the corner of 12th and Villa street, right outside of St. Catherine’s High School. “We come to you, God, for peace across all these streets.”

For a lot of the marchers here in Racine, they feel like they shouldn’t be compelled to keep doing these demonstrations in 2020. They wish that — after Martin Luther King Jr. and other advocates of the 1950s and 1960s succeeded in the goals of allowing white children and black children to attend the same schools, to drink out of the same water fountains, and to sit next to each other on the bus — these demonstrations should no longer be necessary.