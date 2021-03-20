General Mills planning a warehouse, distribution center in Caledonia next to I-94

CALEDONIA — The global food company in charge of producing brands like Cheerios, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Pillsbury and Betty Crocker is planning to put a warehouse and distribution facility in the DeBack Farms Business Park nestled next to Highway K and Interstate 94.
General Mills' plan was announced during the Caledonia Village Board's meeting on Monday. It is slated to be the first of potentially three buildings to be constructed as part of a three-phase project on a 65-acre site, according to a press release from Racine County Economic Development Corp.
The project, if fully successful, would lead to a combined total of about 1 million square feet of building space, Laura Million, deputy director of RCEDC, said at the meeting.
The company in charge of developing the new facility is Scannell Properties, an Indianapolis-based real estate and development company founded in 1990.
Under Scannell's belt are developments for numerous big-name companies across the nation such as a different General Mills facility in Kalamazoo, Mich.; Amazon in Twinsburg, Ohio; and GE Aviation in Auburn, Ala.
Scannell is investing about $75 million in the three-phase development, although what would be entailed in the final two phases has not been announced.
The first phase will be building the General Mills facility, which is about 322,000 square feet. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, Million said.
It will be a warehouse and distribution facility servicing General Mills' Milwaukee manufacturing operations.
"We are pleased to work with Scannell and General Mills to facilitate further investment in the Park, resulting in new tax base and jobs to benefit Southeast Wisconsin," said Village of Caledonia President Jim Dobbs.
Tenants for buildings 2 and 3, coinciding with phases 2 and 3, are still in the works depending on what the market is asking for, said Million.
Building 2 is estimated to be finished by the end of 2023 at 494,000 square feet. Building 3 is estimated to be finished by the end of 2025 at 172,000 square feet.
Village trustees approved an incentive to Scannell at the meeting. The incentive will offset infrastructure costs for road, water and sewer improvement.
According to the release, funding for the incentive is done through Caledonia's Tax Increment District No. 4 on a "pay-as-you-go basis for a period of 10 years." Total assistance from Caledonia is estimated at $3.8 million.
TIDs are created in an area needing new development, whether residential, industrial or commercial, as an avenue for raising funds to incentivize new investment.
TIDs function through the use of tax incremental financing, which generates tax revenue that can only be used to fund those eligible types of projects.
DeBack Farms Business Park opened in 2018 with its first tenant, Norco Manufacturing Corp., an industrial door systems company, located in the northwest corner of the park. A 4-million-cubic-foot cold-storage facility operates in the northeast corner.
But the business park has seen only a few proposals since then.
"The area is highly desirable for warehouse and logistics development because of its proximity to distribution routes and strength of the industrial market," said Tim Elam, managing director at Scannell. "We appreciate the county's stewardship in bringing this development to fruition."