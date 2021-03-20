General Mills planning a warehouse, distribution center in Caledonia next to I-94

Scannell is investing about $75 million in the three-phase development, although what would be entailed in the final two phases has not been announced.

The first phase will be building the General Mills facility, which is about 322,000 square feet. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, Million said.

It will be a warehouse and distribution facility servicing General Mills' Milwaukee manufacturing operations.

"We are pleased to work with Scannell and General Mills to facilitate further investment in the Park, resulting in new tax base and jobs to benefit Southeast Wisconsin," said Village of Caledonia President Jim Dobbs.

Tenants for buildings 2 and 3, coinciding with phases 2 and 3, are still in the works depending on what the market is asking for, said Million.

Building 2 is estimated to be finished by the end of 2023 at 494,000 square feet. Building 3 is estimated to be finished by the end of 2025 at 172,000 square feet.

Village trustees approved an incentive to Scannell at the meeting. The incentive will offset infrastructure costs for road, water and sewer improvement.