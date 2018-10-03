RACINE — The City Council on Tuesday approved an amendment to the city’s anti-discrimination ordinances that adds “gender identity” to the list of categories protected from discrimination in housing, employment and city services.
Definitions for terms such as bisexual, gay, gender identity, lesbian, LGBTQ, queer, questioning, sexual orientation and transgender will also be added to the ordinance.
The initial proposal, from Alderman Melissa Lemke of the 15th District, required the city’s Affirmative Action and Human Rights Commission to include one member of the LGBTQ community and one person who has a disability.
At the Sept. 24 meeting of the Finance and Personnel Committee, Alderman Terry McCarthy of the 9th District proposed removing the requirement because he did not want to prioritize members of the LGBTQ and disabled communities over other groups protected by the non-discrimination ordinance.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Alderman Mary Land of the 11th District made a motion to approve the proposal as it was initially presented with the AAHRC member requirements.
Land, Lemke and others voiced support for having those representatives on the committee to raise awareness of issues their communities face.
Lemke also said that she would be happy to see members of each protected group — the ordinance lists 15 including gender identity — on the AAHRC.
The amendment passed 8-2, with Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District and Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District voting in opposition.
Religious concerns
Since the City Council meeting where the proposed amendment was first introduced, advocates both for and against the measure have spoken out during the public comment sections of the meetings.
Perez said he is concerned with how the ordinance would affect religious communities. Perez said that some are open to members of the LGBTQ community but some would not want to employ someone who identifies as LGBTQ. In such a case they could be considered in violation of the non-discrimination ordinance.
