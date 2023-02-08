TOWN OF NORWAY — Aiming to keep partisan politics out of local government, town officials are refusing to host a Republican event aimed at influencing the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

Republican activists asked the Town of Norway for permission to use a town community center for a rally in support of conservative-backed candidates for a seat on the high court.

Republican and Democratic leaders alike are working to capture voters — even though the Supreme Court is officially nonpartisan — in a race to succeed conservative Justice Patience Roggensack after she retires.

With choices that include two conservatives and two liberals, voters will narrow the field in a Feb. 21 primary and then select a new Supreme Court justice in an April 4 election.

The outcome could determine whether the court has a right- or left-leaning majority for the next two years.

Norway town officials, however, have denied the Republican request to bring the hotly contested campaign to a town-owned community center at Meyer Park.

The Town Board voted Feb. 1 to deny a request from a Racine County Republican Party leader for an event featuring a nationally recognized Donald Trump supporter from Virginia.

Scott Presler, leader of a Gays For Trump group featured on NBC News and elsewhere, now heads an effort called Early Vote Action. Presler plans to spend a month in Wisconsin working to steer voters toward the conservative candidates in the Supreme Court race.

Reflecting an increasingly partisan atmosphere surrounding the nonpartisan race, Presler posted on his Facebook page: “With one Republican retiring, we must hold this seat to keep the majority.”

The candidates include conservatives Dan Kelly and Jennifer Dorow, and liberals Janet Protasiewicz and Everett Mitchell.

Democrats are likewise stepping into the contest with unfiltered partisan objectives.

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler posted at dailykos.com that turning the court’s majority from conservative to liberal is important for stopping gerrymandering, protecting voting rights and other issues.

“Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court is officially nonpartisan,” Wikler wrote. “In reality, there are currently four hard-core partisan Republicans, who use their 4-3 majority to drive the GOP agenda.”

He added: “It’s time to dismantle the court majority standing in the way of democracy.”

Norway town officials cited a longstanding policy against allowing political campaign events on town property in their decision to reject the Republican event.

Town Chairwoman Jean Jacobson said similar requests have been denied in the past. The town’s administrative staff could have handled the matter, Jacobson said, but the full Town Board gave it consideration.

“I think it was out of courtesy,” she said.

Another board member, Michael Lyman, said it would not have mattered if the request was from Democrats or Republicans or any other organization.

Lyman said the town’s policy is designed to avoid using public funds to advance any political objective.

The community center at Meyer Park is owned by the town and is funded by town taxpayers.

“I think we went the right way,” Lyman said. “We don’t want to set a precedent here.”

Republican organizers said they are working to find another location for the event with Presler, who will be making other appearances in Wisconsin during the Supreme Court campaign.

Alexandra Schweitzer, president of Republican Women of Waukesha County, said her group is taking the lead on bringing Presler for several such events.

Schweitzer would not say where or when the visiting Trump supporter from Virginia would be speaking.

Presler’s social media posts show that he was previously a volunteer for Herschel Walker during the former football player’s failed Republican bid for U.S. Senate last year in Georgia.

Schweitzer said Presler has visited Wisconsin before and is a friend of hers. She called his sexual orientation and his past work with Gays For Trump irrelevant.

“He’s the right guy to get voters motivated,” she said. “Scott is a decent man who’s coming to town to advance the agenda that he believes in.”

Maureen Reisner, the Racine County Republican Party board member who requested use of the Town of Norway community center known as “The Barn,” said she has no objection to how town officials handled the matter.

Reisner also had asked if the town would waive the $400 community center rental fee as a donation to the county GOP organization. The facility has a capacity of 100 people.

As long as the town’s policy against hosting political events applies to all events and groups equally, Reisner said, she believes it is fair to try avoiding any appearance of political favoritism.

“I guess I can understand that,” she said. “If that is their policy, I can respect that.”

