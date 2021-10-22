 Skip to main content
Gato's, a Puerto Rican restaurant at former Cliff's Boathouse site, to close
Gato's, a Puerto Rican restaurant at former Cliff's Boathouse site, to close

Restaurateur brothers José, background, and Art Felix, born of Puerto Rican ancestry, opened Gato's at 301 Hamilton St. on Aug. 15, 2020.

RACINE — A little more than year after opening, Gato’s is closing.

Eddie DeLaCruz gets some tacos ready in June 2021 for a hungry customer at the Oasis snack bar at Racine's North Beach.

The restaurant in the former Cliff’s Boathouse, 301 Hamilton St., that served Mexican and Puerto Rican cuisine “will be closed indefinitely,” the restaurant’s Facebook page announced Friday morning. It had opened in late summer 2020.

The same brothers, Art and José Felix, that own the restaurant also runs the food operation at the Beachside Oasis at North Beach. The brothers plan on being open at the Oasis next summer.

“We will be bringing some of Gato’s menu items to the oasis,” the Facebook post stated. “Please keep following us for pop-ups in the future.”

In the U.S., more than half of all restaurants that open are closed within a year. That sad statistic has, over the past 19 months, been coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic that has decimated the restaurant industry. More than 10% of all American restaurants closed for good within the first year of the pandemic, Datassential, a foodservice research firm, reported in March.

