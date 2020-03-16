Gatherings of 50 or more banned in Wisconsin; excluding grocery stores, childcare centers, hospitals

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the Department of Health Services to ban gatherings of 50 or more statewide, with the exception of "Critical infrastructure and services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals."
This is part of the ongoing effort to "flatten the curve" of the spread of COVID-19.
The Central Racine County Health Department and City of Racine Health Department both recommended a similar moratorium on such gatherings.
"This isn’t a decision I made lightly and we understand this will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families, businesses and communities, but keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our highest priority," Evers said Monday in a tweet.
CRCHD said that "a mass gathering is defined as any event or convening that brings together or is likely to bring together 50 or more people in a single room or single confined or enclosed space at the same time," and recommends the closing of auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, conference rooms, meeting halls, theaters, museums and places of worship.
CRCHD's and Racine Health Department's recommendations are expected to remain in effect for at least eight weeks, or until May 11. The announcement noted: "These recommendations can change at any time and become more restrictive."
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave a similar directive Sunday evening.
The local directive further said that "any other place where people are present and they are within arm’s length of one another for more than 10 minutes" should be closed and avoided. "Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. This recommendation does not apply to the day-to-day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses.”
"These recommendations will reduce the likelihood that many people will be exposed to COVID-19 at a single event and will thereby slow the spread of COVID-19 within Racine County. By reducing the spread of COVID-19, this Order will help preserve critical and limited health care capacity," CRCHD said.
Only one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Racine County. Thirty-three have been confirmed in Wisconsin, with one person having recovered. The novel coronavirus has killed more than 60 people in the U.S. and more than 6,400 people worldwide.
The latest order amends the state's recommendation last week of canceling all gatherings of more than 250 people and comes one day after Dane County public health officials ordered the immediate closure of all schools, limited restaurants to no more than half their capacity and banned gatherings of 50 or more people.
DMV promotes online services
The Department of Motor Vehicles also issued a release on Monday, reminding customers to utilize their website to renew license plates, change addresses, title new vehicles and order a duplicate driver licenses or IDs.
For those who are required to visit their local DMV, they said they are "taking steps to reduce of the spread of the virus."
For online services, go to wisconsindmv.gov.
Updated: An earlier version of this story said that the Central Racine County Health Department and the City of Racine Health Department had "ordered" a ban on gatherings of more than 50. The two health departments later said not having gatherings of that size was only a "recommendation," around the same time that Evers moved to ban such gatherings.
Mitchell Schmidt of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.
"These recommendations can change at any time and become more restrictive.”
Joint statement from county and city health departments