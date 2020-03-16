Gatherings of 50 or more banned in Wisconsin; excluding grocery stores, childcare centers, hospitals

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the Department of Health Services to ban gatherings of 50 or more statewide, with the exception of "Critical infrastructure and services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals."

This is part of the ongoing effort to "flatten the curve" of the spread of COVID-19.

The Central Racine County Health Department and City of Racine Health Department both recommended a similar moratorium on such gatherings.

"This isn’t a decision I made lightly and we understand this will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families, businesses and communities, but keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our highest priority," Evers said Monday in a tweet.

CRCHD said that "a mass gathering is defined as any event or convening that brings together or is likely to bring together 50 or more people in a single room or single confined or enclosed space at the same time," and recommends the closing of auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, conference rooms, meeting halls, theaters, museums and places of worship.

CRCHD's and Racine Health Department's recommendations are expected to remain in effect for at least eight weeks, or until May 11. The announcement noted: "These recommendations can change at any time and become more restrictive."