RACINE — On what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 90th birthday, Racine residents and local leaders came together Tuesday at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and State Street to honor the martyred civil rights activist's legacy.
Led in prayer and song by pastors and Racine Unified School District students, the crowd of about 100 people celebrated as they laid a wreath in front of the statue of King in the plaza at the intersection.
In attendance at the noontime ceremony were students from 21st Century Preparatory School and Evergreen Academy, Mayor Cory Mason, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Racine Police Chief Art Howell and Alderman John Tate II, among others.
Tate told the crowd that despite the reverence with which many people treat King and his message of equality, “we cannot ignore the reality” that there is still significant racial disparity in Racine. Tate went on to cite a study by 24/7 Wall St. that last November named Racine the third-worst city for black Americans based on factors such as income inequality and high black unemployment.
“The prerequisite to hope, I believe, is the acknowledgment of reality,” Tate said. “One cannot hope for a better future while also denying the present reality.”
Mason said it was important to recognize how King helped people learn “how to care for one another, to think about one another and work collectively to improve the lives of our community.”
The event was organized and hosted by Lisa Parham, owner of the Racine Mirror and Racine Insider newspapers. Parham herself was brought to tears by a solo vocal performance by Pastor Joseph Thomas.
“I’m a little emotional because Dr. King fought for us,” Parham said. “And as I reflect, being an entrepreneur and a business owner myself, had it not been for Dr. Martin Luther King, I probably wouldn’t have the opportunity to stand here today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.