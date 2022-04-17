Gateway's Albrecht: Foxconn remains a strong partnet

SOMERS — Bryan Albrecht, the soon-to-retire president and CEO of Gateway Technical College, continues to speak highly of Foxconn, the company, and its partnership with the publicly-funded tech school.

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, a Democrat and Racine native who represents Milwaukee, asked Albrecht and other area officials on Monday: “If it’s true that an employer that’s currently had a (state) contract renegotiated — Foxconn — promised a lot of jobs in this area, promised to have a vertical career ladder for people, really extracted a lot of public monies in order to build here; and they claimed that they did not have the workforce that they expected. What happened?”

Albrecht — present for a U.S. House of Representatives select committee hearing held on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside — replied: “We have a very strong partnership with Foxconn, and we continue to provide training for the workforce that they need currently.

“I think that (Foxconn’s) workforce agenda changed as a result of changing product lines. So the extent to the number of individuals that they’re hiring is not nearly consistent with what the original expectation was, but the types of jobs are.

“So we’re training a lot of surface-mount technologists; a lot of automation; a lot of business application-type programming. So I’m really optimistic that whatever comes out of that development will add value to the region of southeast Wisconsin and put us us in a place to be an attraction for future employers.”

Albrecht later explained that when he said “surface-mount” technology, he was referring to circuit board assembly. That line of work could have taken off around Foxconn had Intel decided to place a semiconductor megafactory — the largest of its kind ever proposed in the U.S. — in Mount Pleasant instead of suburban Columbus, Ohio, as was announced in January.

Foxconn last year was approved to receive tax credits by reaching spending and hiring goals, having reported a capital investment of $266 million in Racine County and the creation of 579 eligible jobs. The company was to receive $2.2 million in job credits and $26.6 million in capital investment credits.

As originally proposed, Foxconn was to create 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin and build LCD screens for TVs. It does not appear that those working at the facility are making such screens, and current goals indicate the company will employ no more than 1,500 in Racine County.

Albrecht’s statements echo that of Mount Pleasant and Racine County officials: That the hundreds of millions in public investments surrounding the Foxconn project will allow for outside developers to come in and benefit from the upgraded infrastructure on the southwest side of Mount Pleasant, rather than southeastern Wisconsin benefiting primarily from Foxconn itself.

