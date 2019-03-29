RACINE — The preliminary plans for the Highway 20 reconstruction in West Racine include design elements to mark the entrance into the City of Racine and the West Racine neighborhood.
“We all know that Highway 20 is the gateway into Racine from the west,” Jeff Siuta said at the West Racine Alliance meeting on Thursday. “When you drift in from Mount Pleasant into Racine, sometimes you can’t tell that you’ve made it into Racine or not. That will change.”
Siuta as well as other WRA members have been working with the Department of Transportation and the City of Racine to work through the preliminary plans and provide feedback from the community. He presented the preliminary plans at Thursday’s meeting at Wilson Funeral Home, 1212 Lathrop Ave.
One of the biggest changes will be the potential creation of a park with a gathering space for events. The DOT plans to move the 12th Street and Washington Avenue intersection further east, creating a small triangular green space south of Mound Cemetery.
One of the attendees of the event asked what would happen with the World War I memorial, a cannon currently west of the 12th and Washington intersection. Siuta said they planned to move it to the new park.
The plans also show a grassy median where signage saying Racine will pop up for eastbound travelers after they’ve crossed the municipal border. Further in, around Lathrop Avenue, signage for West Racine will appear as well.
Coming into the West Racine business district, Washington Avenue will go from four lanes to two. One attendee at Thursday’s meeting voiced concern about the safety of merging traffic from two to one lane.
Siuta said the DOT had done traffic studies and found that most traffic turns onto one of the major streets before reaching downtown so they believe the number of cars should be manageable.
Within the business district proposed changes include bump-out curbs with street parking in between bump-outs and sidewalk reconstruction.
One attendee she likes West Racine’s business district because its accessible. The sidewalk is level with the store floors so steps are unnecessary at entrances. Siuta said he would pass that feedback along.
Utility work for the project is scheduled to begin in 2020. The full reconstruction is scheduled for 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.