RACINE — With help from the heavy metal band Metallica, Gateway Technical College is set to provide working students with telecommunications training that will fit into their busy schedules.
The new Gateway effort will be supported by a $100,000 grant from Metallica Scholars Initiative, funded by the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation, according to a press statement from the college.
Gateway is one of 10 community colleges across the country chosen through a competitive proposal process to receive $100,000 to support students training to enter the telecommunications workforce. The All Within My Hands Foundation was founded in 2017, so these students will become the first cohort of Metallica Scholars.
“The goal of our Metallica Scholars Initiative is to improve career opportunities for community college students in the trades,” stated Edward Frank, executive director of AWMH.
AWMH provides a mechanism for Metallica’s fans to become engaged in philanthropy and volunteerism. The foundation is focused on supporting sustainable communities through workforce education, in addition to combating hunger through an alliance with Feeding America, and is fully supported by the band, the AWMH board, and by fans. According to AWMH, all expenses of the foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few friends of the band, so that 100 percent of donations go to the organizations it supports.
Stacia Thompson, Gateway’s director of workforce strategies, said the grant will be used to provide telecommunications industry training in a way to meet the schedule of a working student.
“This is ideal for those who are interested in telecommunications as a new career or currently are in the field, but seek more skills or certification in cabling. This is an opportunity for industry training without having to give up working during the day,” Thompson stated.
The grant will cover 90 percent of the costs, which includes course, books, computer needs, transportation assistance and fees for required tools.
The major workforce education initiative provides direct support to community colleges to enhance their career and technical education programs.
“The All Within My Hands Foundation and Metallica are proud to announce this major new initiative,” Frank stated. “While the foundation continues our support for the fight against hunger and emergency community aid, we are now expanding our mission to include support for career and technical education.
Flexible scheduling
Instead of an entire block of several courses, the Gateway grant structure calls for students to enroll in one-credit increments. Courses are offered online, coupled with hands-on lab time. This allows students to take the course on their own schedule, important to those who are already working.
“Our business partners have shared with us the need for workers with these skills,” Thompson stated. “It is an industry in need of workers, especially with all the construction going on in southeastern Wisconsin.”
Partnering with the American Association of Community Colleges, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that represents the nation’s 1,103 community colleges, the Metallica Scholars awards are designed to provide support for relevant job skill training for community college students, reinvest in communities that supported Metallica during its recent United States tours, and leverage the influence of Metallica to elevate the importance of career and technical education.
All Within My Hands Foundation plans to work closely with AACC to implement and manage the program.
For more information AWMH, visit allwithinmyhands.org.
