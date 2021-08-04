Gateway to offer standalone licensed practical nursing program

In response to student and industry demand, Gateway Technical College will soon offer a standalone licensed practical nursing program on its Racine Campus beginning next year.

Students in Gateway’s Nursing program already have the skills to take the state’s LPN licensure exam through their regular coursework, and more than 97% do pass. However, students have asked the college for a standalone program that can offer a full range of resources for students who specifically wish to take the LPN exam, said Vicki Coyle, dean of Gateway’s School of Health.

Coyle says area businesses have also asked the college for a standalone program to help ensure a solid and ready workforce for this in-demand career field. The college listened and will offer the program in the fully remodeled Lincoln Center for Health Careers.

“This is something we felt we needed to do,” said Coyle. “We will be seeking accreditation for a standalone LPN program, just like the Nursing program.

“Having a separate program will allow those students to get into the workforce faster and on a very defined educational path. Some of our students work full time, so to be able to get into the workforce quicker and gain that salary is very valuable to them.”