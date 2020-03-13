Gateway to move courses online because of COVID-19

As a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, Gateway Technical College has canceled classes March 16 to March 18, all campus events March 16 through April 13 and all college-related international and out-of-state trips until April 30.

A release from Gateway sent Friday morning stated:

The three-day class cancelation period will allow college faculty and deans time to complete their plan for instruction continuity.

Traditional face-to-face courses will be delivered through online, synchronous online and blended methods for the rest of the semester. Program deans and faculty will reach out to students by their college email and the online learning management system Blackboad to indicate how those courses will be delivered to them.

“Out of concern for the health and safety of our staff, students and community, we’ve decided to continue face-to-face instruction through alternative means,” said Gateway Technical College Executive Vice President/Provost Zina Haywood.

“Health and safety are our priority and we’re working within that framework to help our students continue their studies and complete on time and by the end of the semester.”

Gateway campuses will still remain open during this time.