Try 1 month for 99¢
Gateway Technical College sign
Buy Now

The exterior of Gateway Technical College’s Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

BURLINGTON — Gateway Technical College is expanding it cosmetology and barber technologist programs to Burlington. 

The cosmetology program has been offered on the college’s Racine campus and the barber technologist program has been offered at the Kenosha campus in the past, and will continue to be offered at those sites. However, both were expanded west to Burlington to meet the needs of business owners seeking trained workers as well as students who live in that area who wish to enter the barbering or cosmetology career fields and are seeking education closer to home.

Many students from that area often go on to work at spas or salons in the Lake Geneva area. 

Students will receive classroom training at the college’s Burlington Center. They can then apply those skills and gain hands-on experience at The Cut by providing services to the public, as they do now in Racine and Kenosha.

The college is set to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new cosmetology and barber technologist program studio, The Cut Powered by Andis, at 1:30 p.m. Monday, at 425 Milwaukee Ave.

The ribbon cutting will be followed by tours and refreshments, open to the public.

The expansion was made possible through a partnership with Andis Co.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments