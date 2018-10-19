BURLINGTON — Gateway Technical College is scheduled to host a community firefighter/EMS recruiting event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the college's HERO Center, 380 McCanna Pkwy., Burlington.
Representatives from several fire departments from throughout Gateway’s district are scheduled to be on hand to answer any questions on what it takes to be a volunteer, part-time or career firefighter or EMT. Gateway will have representatives on hand to provide guidance on the training and education needed to enter one of these positions, and how the college can help anyone interested to start their educational path. Demonstrations and hand-on experiences are planned to be featured at the event.
Departments expected to be at the event include Kenosha, Racine, East Troy, Town of Wheatland, Union Grove-Yorkville, Kansasville, Somers, Waterford, Rochester, City of Burlington, Town of Burlington, Wind Lake and the Wisconsin EMS Association, which is headquartered in Wind Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.