GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo

BURLINGTON — Gateway Technical College is scheduled to host a community firefighter/EMS recruiting event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the college's HERO Center, 380 McCanna Pkwy., Burlington.

Representatives from several fire departments from throughout Gateway’s district are scheduled to be on hand to answer any questions on what it takes to be a volunteer, part-time or career firefighter or EMT. Gateway will have representatives on hand to provide guidance on the training and education needed to enter one of these positions, and how the college can help anyone interested to start their educational path. Demonstrations and hand-on experiences are planned to be featured at the event.

Departments expected to be at the event include Kenosha, Racine, East Troy, Town of Wheatland, Union Grove-Yorkville, Kansasville, Somers, Waterford, Rochester, City of Burlington, Town of Burlington, Wind Lake and the Wisconsin EMS Association, which is headquartered in Wind Lake.

