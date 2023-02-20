RACINE — A young woman's legacy will be honored by her former college with a blood donation event.

Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St., is teaming with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, 1120 S. Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, to host a blood drive in honor of Johanna Pascoe, a young woman who was killed in an OWI crash Dec. 13.

Pascoe was an advocate for blood and organ donation, and completed the nursing program at Gateway in 15 months, the shortest amount of time possible. She also made the dean's list multiple times. Her pinning ceremony at Gateway was Dec. 9, only a few days before her death.

At the time of her death, Pascoe was working as a nurse extern at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee and was in nursing school.

She had planned to work in the neurosurgical ICU after her graduation.

Versiti staff collect donations in the campus' Garden Room from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling 877-232-4276 or by visiting tinyurl.com/Johanna37

According to the American Red Cross, eating a breakfast of iron-rich foods such as red meats and iron-fortified cereals aids blood production, making it easier and safer to donate.

