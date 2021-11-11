Gateway to hold series of workshops to provide skills to mentors

Gateway Technical College will hold a series of workshops focused on the importance of mentors in today’s workplace and provide attendees the skills to become a better mentor.

The workshops, held in conjunction with National Apprenticeship Week, will explore the many successful ways mentors can best train, communicate and provide a quality work experience for their mentees.

Designed for individuals who are currently working as mentors, and for individuals who want to be better communicators, those interested can attend as many workshops as they wish — there are no prerequisites. Courses cost $79 each and will be held by Zoom and in-person at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant. Workshops are: