Gateway to hold series of workshops to provide skills to mentors

Gateway Technical College will hold a series of workshops focused on the importance of mentors in today’s workplace and provide attendees the skills to become a better mentor.
The workshops, held in conjunction with National Apprenticeship Week, will explore the many successful ways mentors can best train, communicate and provide a quality work experience for their mentees.
Designed for individuals who are currently working as mentors, and for individuals who want to be better communicators, those interested can attend as many workshops as they wish — there are no prerequisites. Courses cost $79 each and will be held by Zoom and in-person at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant. Workshops are:
- “Leadership for Mentors,” 8-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15. This session will provide direction on how to lead new workplace trainees, including apprentices, through the training period and examine how to leverage leadership skills to encourage and retain employees in training. Class number 196-402.
- “Communication for Mentors,” noon-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. This session explores ways to assess and use effective communication skills in order to more effectively mentor employees in training, including apprentices. It will also provide ways for attendees to assess their own communication styles and develop the skills necessary to encourage new recruits. Class number 196-401.
- “Psychological Safety in the Workplace, 8-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. This final session will explore how to create work environments characterized by mutual respect, trust and authentic connection. Attendees will examine how to model curiosity to employees and provide multiple ways for them to share ideas. Class number 196-440.
To register, email Register@training.gtc.edu. For more information, contact Nicci Pagan, Gateway’s apprenticeship coordinator, at paganj@gtc.edu.