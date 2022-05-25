Gateway to hold public listening sessions for presidential search effort

Gateway Technical College encourages members of the public to participate in public presidential search listening sessions scheduled to be held May 26-27 and June 7-8.
The Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees and members of the presidential search consulting firm of Greenwood/Asher & Associates are interested in learning the views about the challenges and opportunities at the college as well as the characteristics they should seek in a new president. Input gained at the listening sessions will be used to develop the position specifications document that is used by the consultants with prospective candidates, to design interview questions and to help consultants learn more about Gateway.
Meetings for the public will be held at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. May 26, 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. May 27, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 7 and 4 and 5 p.m. June 8. All sessions will be held via Zoom. To join a Zoom session and participate, go to gtc.edu/presidential-search. Those unable to attend may provide feedback online.
People are also reading…
Meetings will also be held with faculty, staff and students.