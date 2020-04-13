Gateway to hold popular Earth Day event in an online format

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College will still hold its popular Celebrate Earth Day this year — but in a virtual format.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide Safer At Home mandate caused Celebrate Earth Day events on the college’s Kenosha Campus and Elkhorn Campus to be cancelled this year. However, Gateway still wanted to offer something for community members to engage in the environmental spirit of the events, so they were moved to the online format.

There will be some initial posts on the college’s Facebook site about environmental practices on April 20 and April 21. The official event will be posted April 22, also on Facebook, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Further details of the event will appear on the college’s Facebook site: facebook.com/GatewayTechnicalCollege.