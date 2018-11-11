Try 1 month for 99¢
Gateway Technical College sign
Gateway Technical College is expanding its cosmetology and barber technologist programs to Burlington.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

STURTEVANT — Gateway Technical College has scheduled an apprenticeship open house for businesses looking for skilled workers, as well as job-seekers interested in entering a career field in the trades. The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at Gateway’s SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant.

Those attending can ask experts question on apprenticeship, meet apprentices, attend a business and recruiting expo and talk to companies that have apprenticeship programs. There will also be skills demonstrations in robotics, welding and computer numeric control as well as hands-on activities at Gateway’s Fab Lab.

For more information, call Gateway’s Apprenticeship Department at (262) 564-2954.

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

