Gateway to continue popular Fine Dining program, shifts it to luncheon experience

RACINE — Gateway Technical College’s Culinary Arts program will put a new spin on its Fine Dining meals for the Spring 2020 semester.

The format will shift from nighttime to noontime as a way to provide an enhanced learning experience for the students while still offering the high-quality entrees and service many have enjoyed at the Fine Dining event.

“The Fine Dining experience provides a way for students to bring it all together — all the skills they’ve gained through their classes as well as those they’ve gained creating dishes for the Racine Campus kitchen and catering events,” said Susanna Elrod, Gateway Technical College culinary arts instructor.

“Diners at the Gateway Fine Dining event are encouraged to talk to students about the dishes they prepared, telling them what they liked or perhaps didn’t like, giving them valuable feedback for their work and career. Bringing in the public gives students that real-world experience because as they enter — or continue — in their career, they will have to interact with customers and the public in many ways.”

The event has been a staple of the program and with the dining public, many of whom have come for more than a decade. It features students in their final semester of the program.